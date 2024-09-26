Palestinian Journalist Bisan Owda Wins Emmy Award

Palestinian journalist Bisan Atef Owda has won the Emmy for Outstanding Hard News Feature: Short Form for her ongoing project, “It’s Bisan From Gaza and I’m Still Alive.”

Since the war on Gaza began last October, Owda has worked tirelessly to amplify the voices of Palestinians who have endured distressing events and trauma, from rescuing children from rubble to queuing for hours for basic food and water.

The win comes just five days after the Television Academy rejected a campaign to rescind her nomination for the 2024 News and Documentary Emmy Awards.

Giving voice to the voiceless, the project captures Owda’s daily life in Gaza amid the ongoing war, which has killed over 40,000 people, primarily civilians, including women and children. Earlier this year, she also received a Peabody Award for “It’s Bisan From Gaza and I’m Still Alive.”

Owda is an activist and filmmaker who has gained millions of followers across social media platforms, with 4.7 million on Instagram and 191,500 on TikTok.

Through her videos, she shares personal accounts of how those trapped under rubble are striving to survive. In one notable video, she illustrates how Palestinians in Khan Younis have repurposed debris to rebuild their homes, despite the destruction of their homes.

The Gaza war has resulted in a devastating humanitarian crisis, displacing over 80 percent of the population and leading to widespread destruction across the region and a staggering death toll exceeding 40,000 people, primarily among civilians, including many women and children.