‘Finding Ola’ Returns With Season 2 Topping MENA Netflix Charts

Released on September 26, 2024, the highly anticipated second season of Finding Ola has already taken the Middle East and North Africa region by storm, quickly becoming the top-watched show on Netflix across several countries in the region.

Directed by Hadi El Bagoury and with Hend Sabry and Amin El Masri as Executive Producers, the six-episode second season brings fans deeper into Ola Abdel Sabour’s life as she navigates even more complexities, challenges, and emotional highs.

The new season picks up with Ola’s business teetering on the edge of collapse, promising viewers an exploration of the single mother’s resilience and determination. Each setback she faces becomes a stepping stone, and every relationship – whether familial, romantic, or professional – is tested. Despite her challenges, Ola’s heart finds itself in unexpected places, especially when Karim (Dhafer L’Abidine), her unplanned business partner, pushes her to reconsider her views on love.

This season, produced by SALAM Prod in collaboration with Partner Pro, is written by Ghada AbdelAal, Hana Mahmoud, Seif Omar, Zizette Said, Hisham Hamza and supervised by Sabry herself.

With a star-studded cast including Sabry, L’Abidine, Sawsan Badr, Hany Adel, Yasmina El Abd, Aicel Ramzi, Ahmed Tarek, Nada Moussa, Mahmoud El Leithy and others, Finding Ola promises to continue to resonate with global audiences for the second season.

Ola Returns Once Again

Sabry first reintroduced audiences to Ola in Finding Ola season one in 2021, reviving the beloved character from her hit 2010 comedy Ayza Atgawez (I Want to Get Married).

However, this iteration of Ola is not chasing a fairy-tale ending. Instead, it is about how middle-aged women find themselves when life takes unexpected turns. Season one saw Ola navigating the aftermath of a divorce while balancing life as a single mother. Now, in the second season, viewers will witness Ola continuing to break free from familial, cultural, and social expectations as she redefines herself on her own terms.

Like season one, the second season should resonate with audiences around the world through the exploration of themes such as struggle, growth and reinvention.

Season two is now available on Netflix.