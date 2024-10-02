Egypt, UN, and EU Launch Joint Programme to Support Migrants and Refugees

The Egyptian government has launched a joint programme in partnership with the United Nations (UN) and the European Union (EU) under the framework of the Joint UN-Egypt Platform for Migrants and Refugees, according to a statement released by Egypt’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Tuesday.

This programme, supported by a EUR 12.2 million (EGP 652.5 million) grant from the EU, will be implemented by the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), the International Organization for Migration (IOM), the UN International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF), and the World Health Organization (WHO).

It aims to provide essential healthcare and education services for vulnerable migrants, refugees, and asylum seekers in Egypt, as well as the host communities.

Despite increasing pressure from the arrival of around 500,000 Sudanese refugees since April 2023, Egypt continues to provide basic services for the five million Sudanese refugees already residing in the country.

The programme is designed to strengthen the resilience and protection of these groups, with a focus on health and education.

Amr Aljowaily, Egypt’s Assistant Foreign Minister for Multilateral Affairs and International Security, emphasized Egypt’s long-standing role in hosting large numbers of migrants and refugees.

He welcomed the launch of the first project under this joint platform, which focuses on integrating migrants and refugees into Egyptian society through a no-camp policy.

The programme aligns with Egypt’s commitments under the Global Compact for Safe, Orderly, and Regular Migration, and the Global Compact on Refugees, further enhancing cooperation between Egypt, the UN, and the EU to support national systems that serve both migrants and host communities.

Egypt is home to over nine million international migrants and refugees from 133 countries. Among the 756,000 registered refugees and asylum-seekers, there are individuals from 62 nationalities.