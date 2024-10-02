MENA Podcasting Market Receives a Major Boost as Podeo Raises $5.4M

In a significant development for the MENA podcast market, UAE-based distribution platform Podeo has raised USD 5.4 million (EGP 174 million) in a Series A funding round led by Oraseya Capital, with contributions from Ibtikar Fund, Cedar Mundi Ventures, Samarium, iSME, and returning investor Razor Capital.

The new funding will help Podeo expand its reach into emerging markets, including Latin America, Eastern Europe, and Southeast Asia.

Founded in 2020 in Lebanon by Stefano Fallaha, Anthony Essaye, and Mario Hayek, Podeo empowers creators to monetize their content through a comprehensive platform.

Podeo’s exclusive distribution partnerships go beyond traditional streaming apps, extending exposure to radio stations, airlines, ride-hailing services, gaming platforms, and chat apps. They currently have a community of over 100,000 creators and a global audience of more than 50 million listeners.

Though it originally began as a podcast app, Podeo transitioned to a distribution-first model, connecting podcasters with a network of intermediaries and offering them advanced tools to build and engage loyal audiences.

Podeo has revolutionized the MENA podcasting market, as in just two years, the platform has fueled a 50-fold increase in regional podcast content, expanding from a base of 2,000 podcasters.

Creators who join Podeo often see their audience size grow by 166 percent within a month, thanks to the platform’s streamlined migration process and powerful distribution network.