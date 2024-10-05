Historic Park in Zamalek Facing Closure

Nestled next to the iconic Cairo Tower in the Zamalek neighborhood, Al-Zohriya Garden is a rare, unexplored gem in a city where open public spaces are becoming increasingly scarce.

According to the garden’s official page, it is home to trees over a century old, many of them rare species, and includes vintage greenhouses dating back to the era of Khedive Ismail.

But now, the garden faces an uncertain future. A closure order scheduled for 8 October has been issued, and in less than four days, this sanctuary may be lost forever.

Despite a dwindling number of visitors, the staff, deeply committed to the garden’s upkeep, have nurtured this space with care and dedication.

A petition has been launched to raise awareness and reverse this decision. Activists are urging the public to visit the garden and experience its beauty and historical significance firsthand. The petition has nearly 2,100 signatures.

Social media efforts are also gaining momentum, but so far, government officials have not commented.