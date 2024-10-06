Did Google Really Label Egypt’s Ras El Hekma as ‘State of UAE’?

Social media in Egypt was ablaze this weekend as users expressed outrage over an apparent mislabeling on Google Maps, which showed Ras El Hekma, a region on Egypt’s North Coast, as belonging to the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The uproar was ignited after users noticed that searching for Ras El Hekma (also spelled Ras Al Hekma and Ras Al Hikma) on Google Maps displayed the term “State of UAE” under one of its locations.

However, did Google actually label the area as part of the UAE? A closer look at Google Maps reveals that is not the case.

While “State of UAE” indeed appears clearly when searching for Ras El Hekma on Android and Apple devices, this description is not the result of an official designation by Google. Instead, it stems from a user review on Google Maps.

Google Maps often highlights highly rated user reviews under the names of lesser-known locations. In this case, the quote “State of UAE” is from a review left by a user named Syed Basharat, which received over 75 reactions—more than any other review in the area (six in total have been left to date).

With such engagement, the algorithm likely automatically featured this comment below the search for “Ras El Hekma” on Google Maps on mobile devices, causing confusion among users.

Google has not responded officially to the outrage and the label continues to appear under the search.

Major Investment in Ras El Hekma

On 23 February 2024, Egyptian and Emirati investors signed a USD 150 billion (EGP 1 trillion) agreement to transform Ras El Hekma into a significant urban, business, and tourism hub on Egypt’s North Coast.

Led by Egypt’s New Urban Communities Authority and the Abu Dhabi Development Holding Company, the project is set to reshape the area west of Alexandria. It includes a broad array of developments, such as tourism facilities, a free zone, and residential, commercial, and entertainment projects, spanning more than 170 million square meters.

Modon Properties, a developer listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, was recently announced as the primary developer of the Ras El Hekma project.

Last week, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi and UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan attended the official announcement of the development plan for Ras El Hekma.

The Ras El Hekma city project will be a centerpiece in the broader effort to boost Egypt’s tourism and business sectors. Once completed, it aims to become a global destination and a key economic zone along the Mediterranean coast.