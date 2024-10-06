Egypt to Evacuate First Group of Nationals from Lebanon Amid Escalating Conflict

The Egyptian Embassy in Lebanon announced that the first group of 300 Egyptians will be evacuated from Beirut’s Rafic Hariri Airport on Saturday, 5 October, according to a statement from Egypt’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Immigration on Friday.

Amid escalating military tensions between Israel and Hezbollah, Egypt’s Ambassador to Lebanon, Alaa Moussa, confirmed to Youm7 (Day 7) that 300 Egyptians will depart from Beirut’s Rafic Hariri Airport on the first evacuation flight, with additional flights planned to facilitate the return of more citizens.

The move follows a series of evacuations by various governments in response to the intensifying conflict. Since the outbreak of military confrontations between Israel and Hezbollah, several countries have begun withdrawing their citizens from Lebanon.

Egyptian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Immigration, Badr Abdel Atty, voiced Egypt’s strong support for Lebanon and condemned Israeli violations of Lebanese sovereignty. He stressed Egypt’s efforts to secure an immediate ceasefire and prevent further escalation of the conflict.

In addition to evacuation efforts, Egypt has extended its aid to Lebanon. On Saturday, the first shipment of Egyptian medical and relief supplies arrived at Beirut Airport, as part of Egypt’s assistance to help Lebanon cope with the current crisis, Al-Qahera News reported.

The situation in Lebanon remains dire, with ongoing clashes between Israel and Hezbollah since the Gaza war began. According to Lebanese government data, more than 1,900 people have been killed, and over 9,000 have been injured in Lebanon since the conflict’s escalation.