5G to Launch in Egypt: $675 Million in Licenses Awarded to Vodafone, Orange, and e&

The National Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (NTRA) has finalized the awarding of 5G mobile network licenses to Egypt’s four major telecom operators. The announcement was made on Monday by Amr Talaat, Egypt’s Minister of Communications and Information Technology, during a press conference.

The latest batch of licenses, valued at a total of USD 675 million, was granted to Vodafone Egypt, Orange Egypt, and e& Egypt, under the same terms as the earlier license awarded to Telecom Egypt (We) worth USD 150 million earlier this year.

Transforming Egypt’s Digital Landscape

Speaking at the NTRA headquarters in Smart Village during the signing ceremony, Minister Talaat highlighted the government’s commitment to leveraging technological advancements to improve the quality of life for all citizens. He emphasized that the introduction of 5G services would represent a substantial leap forward in Egypt’s digital infrastructure, with positive implications for sectors such as healthcare, agriculture, logistics, and the development of smart cities.

“The agreements are a crucial step in our efforts to deliver advanced technological services to our citizens,” Talaat stated. “We believe this partnership will be crucial to the success of the 5G rollout in Egypt, ensuring that citizens across the country benefit from enhanced services.”

Talaat also noted that the 5G network would complement the existing 4G infrastructure, eventually replacing it over time. He stressed that this advancement is aligned with Egypt’s Vision 2030 for sustainable development, which seeks to integrate cutting-edge technology into key sectors of the economy.

A Collaborative Push for 5G Services

The agreements were signed by Mohamed Shamroukh, Executive President of NTRA, alongside the CEOs of the three mobile operators—Yasser Shaker of Orange Egypt, Mohamed Abdallah of Vodafone Egypt, and Hazem Metwali of e& Egypt.

Vodafone Egypt’s CEO, Mohamed Abdallah, announced that the company plans to launch 5G services for its customers within the next six months, a move expected to accelerate the adoption of high-speed internet and enhanced connectivity solutions across the country.

The introduction of 5G is anticipated to have a transformative impact on Egypt’s digital landscape. Beyond enhancing voice communication services, 5G technology is set to bolster the Internet of Things (IoT), enabling advanced applications in fields like precision agriculture, telemedicine, and real-time logistics management.

“The 5G network is key to the development of these sectors,” Talaat remarked, pointing to the strategic importance of digital connectivity in fostering economic resilience and innovation.