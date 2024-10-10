Egypt Denies Involvement in Sudan Conflict Amidst Rising Tensions

In a recent development in the ongoing conflict in Sudan, the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has denied claims made by Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, also known as Hemedti, the leader of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), in an official statement.

In a recorded speech released on Wednesday 9 October, Hemedti accused the Egyptian Air Force of conducting airstrikes against RSF troops in the Jebel Moya region, as well as alleging that Egypt is providing military support to the Sudanese army.

The Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized that Egypt’s primary focus is on ending the war, protecting civilians, and enhancing international humanitarian efforts.

Hemedti’s accusations came shortly after his militia lost control of the strategic Jebel Moya area to the Sudanese army, which has gained ground in recent months. In his remarks, he claimed that Egypt was using U.S. bombs in these supposed airstrikes and suggested that foreign mercenaries, including Iranian forces, were involved in the conflict.

The Egyptian government responded by calling on the international community to seek proof of Hemedti’s claims, highlighting its commitment to the security and stability of Sudan.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) reports that Sudan is now among the top four countries globally with the highest prevalence of acute malnutrition, affecting an estimated 13.6 percent of the population.

Moreover, OCHA has warned that Sudan is facing one of the largest and fastest-growing displacement crises in the world. Many families have been forced to flee their homes, with 2.9 million people seeking refuge in neighboring countries.

In light of these challenges, Egypt has reaffirmed its commitment to the security, stability, and unity of Sudan, both in terms of its territory and its people.

The Egyptian government is actively engaging in diplomatic efforts, hosting talks between rival political factions and participating in discussions led by the U.S. and Saudi Arabia aimed at mediating the conflict.