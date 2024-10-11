Egypt and Eritrea Pledge Full Support to Somalia Following Summit Meeting

Egypt and Eritrea announced their commitment to provide full support to Somalia following a trilateral summit on Thursday, 3 October, which included President Abdel Fattah El Sisi, Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki, and Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud.

During a joint press conference, the leaders agreed to establish a trilateral committee comprising the foreign ministers of Egypt, Eritrea, and Somalia to enhance strategic cooperation.

The leaders praised Egypt and Eritrea’s efforts in supporting Somalia’s stability and strengthening its federal government. They also welcomed Egypt’s offer to contribute forces to peacekeeping efforts in Somalia.

The summit emphasized respect for international law, including the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries in the region, and rejected external interference in their internal affairs.

El Sisi stressed that this cooperation reflects the shared will of the three nations to address common challenges in the Horn of Africa and the Red Sea, while maximizing the region’s resources and development opportunities.

The leaders also underscored the importance of securing international navigation in the Red Sea, as instability there has negatively impacted global trade.

In addition to Somalia, the leaders discussed the crisis in Sudan and security cooperation among the Red Sea coastal states and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, stressing the critical importance of the Red Sea as a key maritime corridor.

This meeting marked El Sisi’s first official visit to Eritrea, where he discussed regional developments and bilateral relations with Afwerki. Somali President Mohamud later joined the summit in Asmara.

The summit also comes amid heightened tensions in the Horn of Africa, particularly after Somaliland’s deal on 2 January 2024 to lease part of its coast to Ethiopia, giving Addis Ababa access to the Red Sea.

Egypt has reiterated its commitment to supporting Somalia’s security and stability, emphasizing the need to respect its sovereignty. Additionally, both Egypt and Eritrea have called for joint efforts to resolve the ongoing crisis in Sudan.