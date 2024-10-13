Egypt Reclaims Three Ancient Artifacts and Human Remains from Germany

Egypt has successfully reclaimed three ancient artifacts from Germany on Saturday 12 October 2024.

A delegation from Germany’s Ministry of Culture and Media officially handed over the items to the Egyptian Embassy in Berlin, and they are set to return to Egypt soon.

Sherif Fathy, Egypt’s Minister of Tourism and Antiquities, emphasized the importance of this recovery, noting it as a milestone in the cooperation between Egypt and Germany to combat the illegal trade of cultural property.

He stated that cultural heritage is a shared legacy for all of humanity.

The recovered items include a gilded mummy’s skull and hand, which had been displayed at the Museum of Art in Hamburg for over 30 years.

These artifacts date back more than 2,000 years before Christ and belong to the ancient Egyptian civilization, though the exact circumstances of their arrival in Germany remain unclear.

Additionally, customs authorities at Frankfurt Airport seized an ancient Egyptian amulet in the shape of the ankh symbol, dating back to 600 BC, during an attempt to smuggle it into Germany from the United Kingdom.

The recovery process began when the Hamburg Museum expressed its desire to return the mummy remains.

Mohamed Ismail Khaled, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council of Antiquities, praised the collaboration between the Egyptian government and various international bodies in protecting and preserving Egypt’s rich historical legacy.