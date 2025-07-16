Rami Malek to Receive Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce announced on Wednesday, 2 July, that Egyptian-American actor Rami Malek will receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, joining a celebrated list of 35 entertainers as part of the Class of 2026.

Malek, the first actor of Egyptian heritage to receive this recognition, will be honored in the Motion Pictures category alongside notable names such as Timothée Chalamet, Rachel McAdams, and Deepika Padukone, the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce announced at a live press conference in Los Angeles.

Born in Los Angeles to Egyptian immigrant parents, the actor rose from small television roles, including a guest spot on Gilmore Girls, to global acclaim. He earned widespread recognition for his role as Elliot Alderson in Mr. Robot, which won him a Primetime Emmy in 2016.

His portrayal of Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody catapulted him into the cinematic spotlight, earning him an Oscar for Best Actor in 2019, a historic win that marked him as the first Arab to take home the award in that category.

Since then, Malek has continued to take on major roles, from the Bond villain in No Time to Die (2021) to a supporting turn in Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer (2023). He is also set to appear in the upcoming historical drama Nuremberg.

Receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame is widely regarded as one of the highest recognitions in the entertainment industry. Established in the 1960s by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, the Walk was created to honor the accomplishments of artists across film, television, music, radio, and live performance.

Today, with more than 2,700 stars lining the sidewalks of Hollywood Boulevard and Vine Street, the Walk of Fame is both a global tourist attraction and a lasting tribute to the artists who have left a mark on popular culture.

Malek’s addition to the Walk marks a personal milestone and serves as a broader recognition of the growing visibility of actors of Arab heritage in global cinema.