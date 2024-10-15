Canadians Can Once Again Enter Egypt With Visa on Arrival Starting December

Egypt will cancel the pre-entry visa requirement for Canadian citizens visiting the country, starting December 1, 2024, as announced by the Egyptian Foreign Ministry on Monday, 14 October.

Canadian travelers will be able to obtain a visa upon arrival at Egyptian airports, and the electronic visa (E-VISA) application process will also be reactivated.

This decision comes after a recent meeting between Badr Abdelatty, Egypt’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Immigration, and Egyptian Expatriates Affairs, and Canadian Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly during the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

Both nations have emphasized the importance of enhancing mutual trade and tourism, along with streamlining visa processes for their citizens.

Last October, Egypt suspended Canadians’ ability to obtain a visa online or upon arrival, which previously cost about USD 35 (EGP 1,699.25) for individuals. Since then, Canadians have had to pay USD 150 (EGP 7,282.50) and mail in an application form, passport, and itinerary to secure a visa.