//Skip to content
Generic selectors
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content
Post Type Selectors

Public Transport Fee Rise Following Fuel Price Hike

October 20, 2024
mm

By Belal Nawar

Senior Journalist

Photo Source: UITP
mm

By Belal Nawar

Senior Journalist

Across Egypt, the government have raised transportation fares for buses. As for microbuses, and taxis, they adapted and changed their prices, following the recent fuel price increases.

In Cairo, standard bus fares have risen by EGP 1 (USD 0.021) to EGP 9 (USD 0.19 ), while air-conditioned buses now cost EGP 17 (USD 0.35), reflecting an EGP 2 (USD 0.041) increase.

Minibus fares have been adjusted similarly, with ordinary routes costing now about EGP 14 (USD) and air-conditioned routes at EGP 17 (USD 0.35). For taxis, the starting fare has increased to EGP 10.5 (USD 0.22) for the first kilometer, up from EGP 9.5 (USD 0.20), with waiting time charges also adjusted accordingly.

The Ministry of Petroleum has confirmed the latest fuel price hikes, with 95-octane gasoline rising to EGP 17 (USD 0.35) per liter, 92-octane to EGP 15.25 (USD 0.31), and 80-octane to EGP 13.75 (USD 0.28). Diesel prices have also increased to 13.50 pounds.

This marks the third fuel price increase this year, following adjustments in March and July.

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly has indicated plans to gradually phase out fuel subsidies by the end of 2025, aiming to ease the burden on the state budget while ensuring the availability of petroleum products.

These reforms come in light of the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) requirements for Egypt as part of its financial assistance program, which prioritizes the need for Egypt to adopt a more flexible pricing mechanism that aligns domestic fuel prices with international market rates.

Comments (0)

Related Articles

Egypt
International

Recommended for you

26 Palestinians Killed in Israeli Strike on Gaza Mosque and School

Fourteen Killed and Over 450 Injured in Lebanon in Second Wave of Exploding Devices

1300+ Year Old Roman Necropolis Unearthed Near Egypt’s Northern Coast