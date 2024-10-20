Public Transport Fee Rise Following Fuel Price Hike

Across Egypt, the government have raised transportation fares for buses. As for microbuses, and taxis, they adapted and changed their prices, following the recent fuel price increases.

In Cairo, standard bus fares have risen by EGP 1 (USD 0.021) to EGP 9 (USD 0.19 ), while air-conditioned buses now cost EGP 17 (USD 0.35), reflecting an EGP 2 (USD 0.041) increase.

Minibus fares have been adjusted similarly, with ordinary routes costing now about EGP 14 (USD) and air-conditioned routes at EGP 17 (USD 0.35). For taxis, the starting fare has increased to EGP 10.5 (USD 0.22) for the first kilometer, up from EGP 9.5 (USD 0.20), with waiting time charges also adjusted accordingly.

The Ministry of Petroleum has confirmed the latest fuel price hikes, with 95-octane gasoline rising to EGP 17 (USD 0.35) per liter, 92-octane to EGP 15.25 (USD 0.31), and 80-octane to EGP 13.75 (USD 0.28). Diesel prices have also increased to 13.50 pounds.

This marks the third fuel price increase this year, following adjustments in March and July.

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly has indicated plans to gradually phase out fuel subsidies by the end of 2025, aiming to ease the burden on the state budget while ensuring the availability of petroleum products.

These reforms come in light of the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) requirements for Egypt as part of its financial assistance program, which prioritizes the need for Egypt to adopt a more flexible pricing mechanism that aligns domestic fuel prices with international market rates.