Egypt Condemns Escalating Tensions in the Middle East Amid Israeli Aggression

October 27, 2024
By Belal Nawar

Senior Journalist

Photo Source: The New Arab
Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty reaffirmed Egypt’s condemnation of provocative actions that threaten the security and stability of the Middle East on Saturday 26 October, during a phone call with his Iranian counterpart, Abbas Araghchi.

The conversation came after a series of Israeli retaliatory strikes against Iranian targets, on Saturday, 26 October, in response to Iran launching approximately 180 ballistic missiles at Israel earlier this month.

On 26 October, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) stated that the strikes were aimed at missile factories and other sites near Tehran.

The aerial attacks resulted in the deaths of four Iranian soldiers, according to Iran’s army.

Abdelatty emphasized the importance of avoiding a broader conflict that could have severe consequences for the people of the Middle East.

In addition to discussing tensions with Iran, Abdelatty outlined Egypt’s ongoing efforts, in coordination with Qatar and the U.S., to negotiate a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

He highlighted the significance of allowing unrestricted humanitarian aid into Gaza and addressing the situation in Lebanon by empowering state institutions and electing a president without external interference.

This call marks the second discussion between the two Ministers of Foreign Affairs in less than two weeks and follows an important meeting between Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi and Iranian President Massoud Pezeshkian on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in Russia.

During their talks, Al-Sisi stressed the need for international cooperation to address the humanitarian crises in Gaza and Lebanon.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

