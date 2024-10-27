Egypt Launches National Program for Animal Welfare at Archaeological Sites

The Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities, in collaboration with the Ministry of Agriculture and Land Reclamation, launched the National Programme for the Care and Protection of Horses, Camels, and Pets at Archaeological Sites on Saturday, 26 October, from the Giza Plateau.

The program, aimed at ensuring the welfare of animals used around Egypt’s archaeological sites, provides regular veterinary care, vaccinations, and educational support to animal owners, according to an official statement.

Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Sherif Fathy emphasized the importance of humane treatment of animals that contribute to Egypt’s tourism industry.

A dedicated veterinary unit will be established at the Giza Plateau to provide on-site care, staffed with veterinarians and essential facilities. Additionally, a training center will be set up to educate camel and horse owners on best practices for animal care.

Minister of Agriculture and Land Reclamation Alaa Farouk stated that the program will extend to areas such as Nazlet El-Samman, Saqqara, Luxor, and Aswan, as well as rural villages across Egypt, with all services provided free of charge.

The initiative is part of the Presidential Bedaya (Beginning) Initiative, which has already deployed 850 veterinary caravans nationwide, serving approximately 1.34 million livestock.

The Ministry of Agriculture will also continue its vaccination and treatment programs to ensure broad access to animal welfare services.

Both ministers spoke with camel and horse owners during the launch. Regular meetings will be held with animal owners to discuss their needs and support sustainable tourism practices in these regions.

In 2019, reports of abuse led to increased regulation, including surveillance at Cairo’s Birqash Camel Market to prevent mistreatment.

Efforts to address animal welfare have also included proposals for broader legislative reforms. Organizations like Share’ Aleef advocate for stronger protections and humane treatment of animals, recognizing animal rights as essential for both ethical reasons and public health.

Despite these steps, activists continue to push for comprehensive laws to prevent cruelty and to improve conditions for animals across Egypt