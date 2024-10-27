Egypt’s Culture Minister Orders Halt of Historic Imam Al-Shafi’i Cemetery Demolition

Egypt’s Minister of Culture, Ahmed Fouad Hano, announced on Sunday, 27 October, that demolition operations at the Imam Al-Shafi’i cemetery have been temporarily halted.

The Egyptian government is coordinating with relevant authorities to assess the condition of the shrines and cemeteries affected by the construction of a new traffic axis. The Egyptian government plans to construct new traffic routes connecting East and South Cairo, which passes through the historic cemetery.

In the past week, videos and photos have been shared on social media documenting the demolition of the Mausoleum of Imam al-Shafi’i on Imam Shafi’i Street in Cairo’s City of the Dead. The dome of al-Imam al-Shafi’i – the Palestinian theologian who founded the Shafi’i school of jurisprudence – is a significant religious and architectural landmark in Cairo.

This recent demolition has sparked widespread outrage, with many using hashtags such as ‘#انقذوا_ تراث_ مصر (Save Egypt’s Heritage) to voice their concerns.

In exclusive statements to Al-Masry Al-Youm, Hano emphasized that the Ministry of Culture has acted swiftly to stop ongoing demolitions.

“The demolition will be halted until we study the status of the shrines and cemeteries in the path of the new traffic axis,” he said.

He detailed that ministry representatives held extensive meetings with various stakeholders to facilitate this decision and explore solutions aimed at preserving the historic sites.

Hano also elaborated that the Ministry has prepared a proposal suggesting that certain shrines and tombs will be preserved while others may be relocated by the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities, which holds jurisdiction over such matters.

He noted that the temporary halt of demolition provides a valuable opportunity to review the condition of all affected shrines and devise a plan for their preservation.

Hano also discussed the fate of the Nabil Darwish Museum in the Saqqara area, revealing that a decision to remove it was made three years ago. However, he noted that discussions are ongoing regarding appropriate compensation and the preservation of the late artist’s belongings, in collaboration with relevant authorities.

In the same vein, the Syndicate of Engineers has recently condemned the demolition of several historic and heritage cemeteries and landmarks in Egypt, particularly the dome at the birthplace of Muhammad Ali Pasha within Imam al-Shafi’i Cemetery. In a recent statement, the Syndicate urged authorities to immediately halt the demolition work and consult with experts and specialists on new proposals regarding the construction of the new road axis.

The Syndicate also proposed exploring alternative routes and solutions that prioritize the architectural, heritage, historical, and human value of Cairo’s historic cemeteries.