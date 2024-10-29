Zamalek Footballers Receive Sentence for Assault in Abu Dhabi

The Abu Dhabi Primary Court has sentenced Zamalek Club football players Mustafa Shalabi and Nabil Emad, known as Donga, along with their team manager, Abdel Wahid El Sayed, to one month in prison and a fine of AED 200,000 (EGP 2.6 million) each for assault.

The three were involved in a physical altercation with an Emirati stadium organizer at Al Nahyan Stadium in Abu Dhabi during Zamalek’s Egyptian Super Cup semi-final victory over Pyramids FC on 20 October. The confrontation reportedly began when Donga, who was sidelined due to injury, attempted to access the pitch, prompting Mostafa Shalaby to join the dispute.

The Abu Dhabi Primary Court ruled that the Zamalek trio used force, violence, and threats against a public employee to coerce the official into taking or abstaining from certain actions.

Their initial court hearing occurred on 23 October, but the case was postponed to 30 October, with the trio ordered to remain in detention pending further investigation. Following diplomatic efforts, the hearing was rescheduled to 24 October, and during the session, the court decided to reserve the case for judgment on 29 October.