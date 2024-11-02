Egypt’s Junior Table Tennis Team Ranks 1st With 19 Medals

The Egyptian junior table tennis team secured victory at the Egypt International Championship, held from 26 October to 1 November at the Suez Canal Authority Hall in Ismailia.

Egypt’s junior team dominated the tournament, claiming 19 medals, four of which were gold, five silver, and 10 bronze, and won first place in the championship rankings, followed by Malaysia with four medals, and Qatar in third place with three medals.

Badr Mostafa won the gold in the Under-19 category, while Aser Sameh took the top spot in the Under-13 division. The Under-11 category saw double victories, with Youssef Taher and Malak Salah both bringing home gold medals.

Silver medals went to Seif El-Din Kassem in the Under-17 category, Abdelmalek El-Sayed in Under-15, Salah Allam in Under-11, Nour Salah in Under-17, and Nada El-Badawi in Under-13.

Bronze medals were awarded to Yassin Gaber in the Under-19 category, Yehia El-Marsy in Under-15, and Hamza El-Mallahi and Hamza Salman in Under-11. Khadija El-Hakim also earned bronze in Under-15, while Dareen Abdel-Salam received medals in both the Under-15 and Under-13 categories. Malak Salah secured bronze in Under-13, and Zeina Farouk and Malak Nassar both earned bronze in the Under-11 category.

This year’s championship included participants from 16 countries, with Egypt serving as the host nation. Among the countries represented were Luxembourg, Qatar, Kazakhstan, Croatia, Libya, Malaysia, Palestine, Iraq, India, Algeria, the UAE, Jordan, Austria, Kenya, and South Africa.