Egypt Condemns Israeli Withdrawal from UNRWA Agreement, Urges International Action

Egypt condemned Israel’s decision to withdraw from the 1967 agreement that allows the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) to operate within its borders. In a statement on Tuesday, 5 November, the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed concern over the severe humanitarian impact on Palestinian refugees, calling the decision a “disregard for the UN, its institutions, and the international community.”

The ministry asserted that this decision represents “a new chapter in Israel’s systematic violations of international law and international humanitarian law,” adding that it undermines the right of return for Palestinian refugees.

The statement reiterated Egypt’s support for Palestinian rights, calling on the international community to uphold its commitments and urging the United Nations Security Council to take action to maintain international peace and security amid Israel’s ongoing hostilities.

Israel’s Knesset passed a law on 28 October banning UNRWA from operating in Israel, East Jerusalem, Gaza, and the West Bank, citing alleged links between UNRWA staff and terrorist groups. The legislation, approved in a 92-10 vote, mandates the closure of UNRWA’s East Jerusalem office and restricts foreign staff permits.

Established in 1949 to aid Palestinian refugees, UNRWA provides critical assistance to millions across Gaza, East Jerusalem, the West Bank, and neighboring countries. It employs 13,000 staff in Gaza alone to support displaced communities with food, water, healthcare, and education amid severe shortages.

Since the start of the Gaza war on 7 October 2023, UNRWA has reported significant losses and damage to its facilities. A total of 237 UNRWA staff have been killed, and 190 of the agency’s installations have been impacted by munitions or armed interference as of 27 October.

Additionally, at least 563 internally displaced persons (IDPs) sheltering in UNRWA sites have been killed, with another 1,790 injured. UNRWA premises have faced 464 incidents of impact or interference, with at least 74 involving military use or intrusion by armed actors.