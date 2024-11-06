Egypt’s President Sisi Congratulates Trump for US Presidency Victory

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi congratulated Donald Trump on his 2024 US Presidential election victory, emphasizing the strength of Egyptian-American relations and expressing optimism for continued cooperation.

In his statement, Al-Sisi extended his best wishes to the US President-elect, noting the importance of strategic partnership between the two nations in achieving peace and stability in the Middle East. He affirmed Egypt’s commitment to enhancing bilateral relations, and reinforcing collaboration across economic, security, and political domains.

“I extend my sincere congratulations to elected US President Donald J. Trump, and wish him every success in serving the interests of the American people. We look forward to working together to establish peace, maintain regional security and stability, and foster the strategic partnership between Egypt and the U.S. and their peoples,” said Al-Sisi in a statement.

“Our two countries have long exemplified cooperation, successfully advancing the shared interests of the two friendly countries. We are committed to further strengthening this partnership, particularly amid the critical circumstances the world is currently facing.”

Trump’s path to declaring victory was bolstered by his wins in the pivotal states of Pennsylvania, North Carolina, and Georgia, leaving Vice President Kamala Harris with a significantly narrowed route to victory.