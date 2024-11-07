Egyptian President Sisi Calls Trump to Congratulate Elections Victory

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi congratulated US President-elect Donald J. Trump on his recent victory in the presidential elections in a personal phone call. The congratulatory call saw both leaders reaffirming their commitment to deepening bilateral relations to foster peace, stability, and development in the Middle East.

According to a statement released by the Egyptian Presidency, Al-Sisi emphasized Egypt’s desire to maintain and expand the joint initiatives undertaken during Trump’s first term, referencing the enduring nature of the relationship between the two countries. Al-Sisi highlighted the importance of collaborative efforts that serve the interests of both Egyptian and American citizens while also contributing to broader regional stability and prosperity.

Responding to Al-Sisi’s message, President-elect Trump expressed appreciation for the gesture and reiterated the strategic importance of the US-Egypt partnership. Trump, who has consistently underscored the value of traditional alliances, conveyed his intention to further develop cooperation with Egypt on issues of mutual concern, including peace and security in the region.

Trump, who won Tuesday’s election after a contentious campaign that spotlighted a polarizing yet persistent appeal among American voters, secured his victory amidst ongoing legal challenges and opposition from parts of the electorate. His return to the White House marks a complex chapter in US politics, as Trump, now 78, assumes leadership at a time of domestic and global uncertainty.

The reaction to Trump’s win has been mixed across the political spectrum. While millions of Americans embraced his return to office, Kamala Harris, his former opponent, took to Howard University, her alma mater, to deliver a poignant concession speech. “To everyone who is watching, do not despair,” Harris said, urging her supporters to stay engaged. “This is not a time to throw up our hands. This is a time to roll up our sleeves.”

The newly-elected president spent his first day after the win in private, taking calls from world leaders, including Egypt’s President Al-Sisi, as well as his opponent, Vice President Harris, who formally conceded the race. Outgoing President Joe Biden also reached out to Trump, inviting him to the Oval Office to begin preparations for the transition of power.