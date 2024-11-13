Love is Blind Habibi: Egyptian Contestant Mido on Online Toxicity and Public Scrutiny

There was a point in time when reality TV was confined to the four walls of one’s home — it was just you, the TV, and the show. Today, however, reality TV has expanded beyond the television screen. From social media posts and videos to memes, it is now everywhere, becoming a huge part of our culture.

In the noise of social media, so much is said and yet so much is also not said. There exists the two extremes — while there is a lot of freedom to post one’s views and critiques, and pointing out the negative behaviors apparent in our culture, there can also be a lot of toxicity that can arise from cyberbullying and mocking someone’s appearance.

These two extremes became especially apparent after the first season of Netflix’s ‘Love is Blind Habibi’, which triggered a flood of reactions online, with several videos amassing over a million views. Some people had not even watched the full show, but formed their opinions based on a few brief clips they viewed online.

These clips, however short they may seem, can also indirectly impact one’s views and culture. Internet culture may at one point feel playful and light-hearted, yet at another point, it can also promote unhealthy standards and expectations, stripping away from the humanity behind some of the characters or issues that are discussed at hand.

Since the show aired, Egyptian Love is Blind Habibi contestant Mohamed Gahed, also known as Mido, has experienced a rollercoaster of events—ranging from facing public backlash to offering public apologies to fellow contestant Nour El Haj, a Lebanese participant on the show. He has also shared a video on his Instagram, discussing the toll that cyberbullying has taken on his mental health.

Egyptian Streets spoke with the 39-year-old to discuss his journey in becoming a reality TV star in the age of social media, as well as his personal growth since the show aired and the impact of the experience.

Can you tell us a little about your background and journey before “Love is Blind”?

Back in Egypt, I had my own company importing and refining oil, but I wasn’t interested in pursuing the family business. I wanted to chart my own path, which is why I moved to Dubai, and eventually, I pursued a career in real estate, which I absolutely love.

One day, while posting on social media, I received a message about a reality show. They asked if I was single and interested in participating. At first, I didn’t understand the connection between my posts and the show, but once they explained, I agreed. I had no idea it was Netflix at the time, but I signed up, and the journey began.

Did you know anything about “Love is Blind” before joining the show?

I had watched the US version of Love is Blind, and I was familiar with shows like The Circle and Too Hot to Handle, but I didn’t know there would be a Middle Eastern version.

How do you think the Middle Eastern version is different from the other ones?

The show has been tailored to fit the culture of the Middle East, and that’s a really important point to highlight. Every region or country has its own unique audience, so you can’t simply take the Love is Blind US version and expect it to work the same way in the Middle East. For example, in the US version, contestants are shown staying together in the same rooms, but when you watch the Middle Eastern version, you have to understand that it’s adapted to respect the region’s culture. In the Middle East, for instance, there’s no alcohol, and behaviors like staying in each other’s apartments or sharing intimate spaces are not shown.

The level and type of drama is also tailored for Middle Eastern audiences, because the audience here really enjoys that kind of drama dynamic. They love the drama.

How were you emotionally prepared for the experience, and what were the most difficult moments?

Honestly, the experience was mentally challenging. You’re in the pods, trying to connect with someone, but then you see them talking to others, and the emotions keep shifting. For example, I had a strong connection with Asma, but then Khattab came out of the pod with her, saying they were very connected. It was a mental game, more than an emotional one at times. The instability of feelings made it hard to stay focused on any one person, and that was tough.

Did you feel any pressure to represent Egyptian or Arab men on the show?

Not at all. I didn’t feel pressure to represent Egypt or the Arab world in a specific way. The modern Arab world is evolving, and cultures are blending. It wasn’t about representing a culture – it was about representing myself.

If you look at modern life from the perspective of an Arab man today, you’ll notice a lot of changes—people are wearing earrings, long hair, and even sculpting their jawlines. The culture has definitely evolved. We still speak Arabic, of course, but it’s a complex issue when we talk about “Eastern” or “Middle Eastern” culture, because it’s become so modernized. In Egypt, for example—people go out to parties now, which is not bad, but it is not what our traditions used to be. I believe people tend to adapt more to the countries they live in than to their original culture.

In Dubai, for instance—it’s a city of luxury. But if you were to take those same people and put them back in their home countries, they’d speak and act completely differently. It’s the same if you look at people who move to the US—they start to dress, talk, and behave more like Americans. The way people live and express themselves is influenced by the country they’re in, not just where they come from.

You seemed to have a connection with Nour. Can you talk about what happened there?

Yes, there was a connection with Nour, but she’s a very smart person. She knows how to make you feel comfortable but also knows when to stop you from getting too close. It was a bit like a dance – there were moments of connection, but there was always a bit of distance.

There was also some tension between you and Nour during the trip. Can you explain what happened?

Yes, there were some misunderstandings. Nour is a person who likes to look perfect all the time. This is not a bad thing, but again, it affects your daily routine. We had to stop shooting multiple times because of this. I also noticed that she never opened up about her future goals or what she wanted in a partner. It felt like we were stuck in surface-level conversations, and I was always trying to dig deeper.

But she kept saying she needed time to open up, which created a disconnect. I’m a very practical person, and I couldn’t relate to her focus on appearances. I like things more grounded, like going to the supermarket in sweatpants rather than dressing up for it.

After everything you’ve been through, is there anything you regret or wish you had done differently on the show?

There are plenty of things I would have done differently. The show presented a very specific narrative, and watching it back, I can see where things didn’t go the way I’d hoped. But honestly, I think the biggest issue is how social media and the pressure to conform have influenced the way people approach relationships. Young people today often expect fairy-tale treatment rather than focusing on building a real partnership. We need to shift the narrative to emphasize the importance of ambition, independence, and emotional maturity in relationships.

I’ve also learned that it’s important to listen to the other person’s perspective and understand their choices. I would also ask deeper questions and give both myself and the person I’m talking to a chance to express themselves more fully.

How did you handle the public scrutiny after the show aired?

It was tough at first. The backlash and public pressure can be overwhelming. Watching the episodes over again, I saw moments I wish I had handled differently. But it’s important to remember that everyone has their own perspective. The show reaches a wide audience, and people will judge based on their own experiences and biases.

I think social media plays a big role in shaping expectations, especially for younger generations who always have unrealistic expectations. But relationships should be about mutual respect, ambition, and real connection, not just fitting into some idealized version of romance.

When I see negative comments, I also don’t take them to heart. It’s easy to be judgmental from behind a screen, but I don’t give those people attention. If someone keeps mocking me, I just don’t engage. I’ve learned to respond with humor and confidence instead of frustration.

You mentioned the pressure to fit in, especially on social media. How do you think this impacts today’s generation?

It’s a huge issue. People are often so focused on appearing well-off or successful on social media that they forget about the real value of connection. There’s this race to fit in and impress others, which is leading to people living beyond their means just to keep up. It’s important to just be yourself, grow as a person, and not worry about conforming to what others think is the “right” way to live.

Social media can make people feel like they’re not enough if they don’t measure up to certain standards, but that’s just an illusion. We need to teach the younger generation that their worth isn’t defined by what they post or what others think of them. You don’t have to follow the crowd. Just because everyone else is heading to the right doesn’t mean you have to go that way too.

Take, for example, the trend of people feeling pressured to go to the North Coast during the season. Some people are even going into debt just to keep up with the culture and project an image of wealth. That’s just wrong. You don’t have to follow the herd. You can just go with your friends, rent an apartment in El Gouna or Hurghada, and still have a great time.

What we’re seeing now is everyone running around trying to prove they’re successful, well-off, or well-established. But in doing that, we’re missing out on the real moments. We’re too busy posting stories to impress others, and that’s just not the way to live.

Do you think that people are judging you based on what they’ve seen on the show?

Absolutely. People judge based on their own experiences, and not everyone understands the full picture. I’ve had my moments of feeling misunderstood, but I know that people are only seeing a small part of the story. They don’t see everything behind the scenes, and that’s fine.

People only see you for an hour or a few hours. They don’t know the full story of your life—how you grew up, what your childhood was like, whether you experienced any trauma.

No one would feel completely comfortable sharing their personal history on a platform where billions of people are watching. Opening up about those things is something you’d rather do off camera. It’s not about lacking confidence or feeling uncomfortable; it’s because people can be quick to judge.

How did you deal with cyberbullying and what advice can you give to others?

Yes, I’ve experienced cyberbullying, and I want to mention how important it is to take cyberbullying seriously. Recently, I heard about a 13-year-old girl in Australia who took her own life because she was bullied for having red hair. This kind of bullying is mentally harmful, and I think it’s important to raise awareness about it.

The most important thing is to feel comfortable in your own skin, no matter what. Don’t let others’ judgments affect you. People are often critical because of their own insecurities, and you need to recognize that. If someone judges you based on your looks or any superficial reason, it’s not about you—it’s about them. Everyone has something unique about them, and that’s what makes them special. Embrace who you are, and don’t let anyone change that.

Looking back at the show, were there any moments where you felt the editing or production portrayed you unfairly?

Yes, there were definitely moments when I felt the editing didn’t show the full picture. For example, when I was joking about my height, the producers twisted it to make it seem like I was insecure. In reality, I was just being sarcastic and having fun. I’m completely comfortable in my own skin, and there was no fear on my part about being around someone taller than me. But they edited it to make it look like I had insecurities, which wasn’t true.

The media and editing can distort things to create drama, and it’s not always fair. That’s something I’ve learned to be mindful of.

You’ve also been the target of cyberbullying about your height. How do you feel about that?

People can be judgmental about your appearance, but their opinions don’t change who you are or what you’ve achieved. Everyone has something that makes them unique, and you can’t let others’ judgments define you.

It’s easy to be judgmental from behind a screen, but I don’t give those people attention. At the end of the day, I’ve learned to embrace who I am. I’m not tall, I’m not short—I’m average. I’m comfortable in my skin, and I don’t let others’ opinions affect me. If someone keeps mocking me, I just don’t engage. I’ve learned to respond with humor and confidence instead of frustration.

Do you think the “Love is Blind” format is effective for finding love, and would you recommend it to future contestants?

I really love the concept of the show, especially the idea of connecting mentally first, without judgment based on looks. The format itself is great, but I think it’s different depending on where you’re participating. In America, the culture is more about sharing responsibilities, and the show works well there. But in the Middle East, there’s more of a traditional expectation where men are expected to provide 100% and take on more responsibility. So, it really depends on the cultural context.

I would absolutely recommend the show, though, because it forces you to disconnect from the outside world and focus on genuine connections. I enjoyed the peace of mind I got during the 30 days without social media. But when we came out, the judgment started again. It’s important to be mentally prepared for the exposure and the criticism that comes with it.

Let’s end with a bit of fun! If you were planning three types of dates—one for coffee, one for a walk, and one for a last-minute escape—where would you go?

Alright, here we go:

For a walking date: I’d go to Abou Tig Marina in El Gouna (Egypt). It’s a beautiful spot for a walk by the water.

For a coffee date: I’d recommend Moods in Marina, El Gouna, especially around sunset. It has a great vibe.

For a last-minute date: I’d book a flight to Bodrum straight from the airport. It’s a great quick getaway for a spontaneous trip!

That’s awesome! Is there anything else you’d like to share before we wrap up?

Yes, there’s one thing I’d really like to say—especially for people in Egypt. Don’t let society pressure you into marriage based on age. Don’t get married just for the sake of it.

Get married when you find the right person. Whether you’re a man or a woman, it’s better to wait until you meet the right partner rather than rushing into something that isn’t right for you. Marriage shouldn’t be defined by age; it’s about finding the right person at the right time.

Love is Blind Habibi is now streaming on Netflix.