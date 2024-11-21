Logina Salah is Breaking Barriers: Egyptian Women Shine in Miss Universe Pageant History

In a celebratory moment for Egyptian representation on the global stage, 34-year-old model, makeup artist, and TV presenter Logina Salah made history at the Miss Universe 2024 pageant held in Mexico City.

For the first time in the event’s 73-year history, an Egyptian contestant secured a place in the top 30.

A Historic Night

The glitzy finale took place on Sunday 17 November, culminating with Miss Denmark, Victoria Kjaer Theilvig, beingcrowned as the winner – a first for Denmark.

Egypt’s Salah competed against over 120 contestants.

The event featured performances by singer Robin Thicke and was hosted by Mario Lopez and former Miss Universe Olivia Culpo.

Reflecting on her achievement reaching the top 30, Salah expressed to Arab News her gratitude for the recent changes in the pageant’s rules, which now allow for greater inclusivity. “I feel like the world is getting closer to including everybody.”

This shift enabled her to pursue a long-held dream of participating in a pageant – a dream she had once set aside for her daughter.

A Journey of Resilience

Logina Salah’s story goes beyond beauty; it is a message of resilience. Living with vitiligo (a skin condition characterized by the loss of pigment, resulting in white patches on the skin) that led to bullying in her youth, she has transformed her challenges into a source of strength.

She aims to inspire others, especially young girls and women, by living unapologetically and fearlessly. “I do not come every day and talk about vitiligo on my platform, but living my life in a positive way is a message,” she said to Bazaar, stressing that her journey is about more than just aesthetics.

Salah’s platform, Beyond The Surface Movement, focuses on raising awareness of social issues and promoting skin positivity. Through her substantial social media presence, she inspires others to embrace their individuality and question conventional beauty standards.

The Legacy of Egyptian Contestants

Logina’s achievement is part of a broader narrative of Egyptian women participating in the Miss Universe pageant.

In 2019, Diana Hamed represented Egypt and was crowned Miss Egypt Universe before competing in the international event. Though she did not win, Hamed described her experience as invaluable, filled with personal growth and camaraderie with contestants from around the world.

Before Hamed, Egypt had an occasional presence in the pageant, but Logina’s top 30 placement has reignited interest and hope for future contestants. The new era of inclusivity in pageantry could very well lead to more Egyptian women taking the stage, to showcase their beauty, intellect, and talent.

Looking Ahead

Salah’s achievements signal a brighter future for Egyptian representation in international beauty contests and serve as an inspiration for women everywhere.

With her daughter by her side, Salah continues to chase her dreams while setting a powerful example of resilience and determination.

“Being your mom will always be my greatest achievement, before any title or anything I have in my life,” she shared on Instagram.