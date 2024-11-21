Mohamed Ramadan Becomes First Egyptian to Perform at Coachella 2025

Egyptian singer and actor Mohamed Ramadan is set to make history as the first Egyptian artist to perform at the 2025 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. This announcement comes ahead of schedule, with Coachella revealing its full lineup on Wednesday, November 20, nearly two months earlier than usual.

The festival will be headlined by Lady Gaga, Green Day, Post Malone, and Travis Scott. Coachella will return to the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, for two weekends this spring: April 11-13 and April 18-20. The diverse lineup also includes Charli XCX, FKA twigs, Missy Elliott, Megan Thee Stallion, Tyla, Japanese Breakfast, and many others.

Mohamed Ramadan took to Instagram to share his excitement about being the first Egyptian artist to perform at the iconic Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, stating, “Before this step, I had achieved 4.6 percent of my ambition, and now I can say I’ve reached 4.7 percent.”

Arabic music has gained increasing global recognition in recent years. Artists like Cairokee and TUL8TE have received international acclaim, including coverage from the Grammys and Billboard. In 2023, Palestinian-Chilean singer Elyanna made history by performing a full set in Arabic at Coachella.

The power of TikTok has also breathed new life into Arabic music. Late 2023 witnessed a surge in popularity for Sherine Abdel Wahab’s classic songs, “Sabry Aalil” and “Kalam Eineh.” Her iconic songs became viral sensations, with both Arab and non-Arab creators using them as sounds for their videos.