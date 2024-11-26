Netanyahu Agrees to Ceasefire with Hezbollah

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has agreed to a ceasefire agreement with Hezbollah in Lebanon following weeks of talks with the United States and other Western allies, according to a televised address by the Israeli Prime Minister on Tuesday, 26 November.

The Israeli Prime Minister announced he would present the deal to his cabinet, which he signalled would approve it, with the possibility of the agreement taking effect as soon as Wednesday.

In his televised address, the Prime Minister praised what he called “significant victories” on all fronts of the war, highlighting the death of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah and the destruction of their weaponry nationwide.

He stated, “Hezbollah is no longer the same. We’ve set them back by decades. We’ve destroyed numerous missiles and rockets, and eliminated many terrorists.”

The US-led proposal calls for the militant group to vacate southern Lebanon, while Israel would pull its forces from the country. This came after Israel carried out a day of airstrikes on Beirut, as the Israeli security cabinet convened to discuss the terms of the proposal.

Hezbollah has not yet commented publicly on the ceasefire arrangement. On X, Lebanon’s Prime Minister Najib Mikati called on the international community to “act swiftly” and “implement an immediate ceasefire”.

In October, Israel launched an invasion of southern Lebanon, marking a significant escalation in its ongoing conflict with Hezbollah. Throughout the conflict, Israel has carried out thousands of airstrikes and attacks across Lebanon, resulting in over 3,500 people being killed.

Israeli airstrikes have also targeted significant UNESCO cultural sites in Lebanon, particularly Baalbek, an ancient city in eastern Lebanon known for its Roman temples, which are part of a UNESCO World Heritage site.