Three Bodies Recovered from Marsa Alam Tourist Boat 13 Still Missing

Three bodies have been recovered from a tourist boat that capsized and sank off Egypt’s Red Sea coast yesterday. Thirteen people remain missing, according to Red Sea Governor Amr Hanafi, who spoke to Reuters on Tuesday, November 26.

The nationalities of the individuals recovered on Tuesday remain unconfirmed. However, rescue teams successfully saved 28 people on Monday.

The vessel, which was carrying 34 foreign tourists and 14 crew members, went down near the Ras Satayeh coral reef. Initial reports suggest that a sudden and powerful wave is likely responsible for the capsizing of the tourist boat. Authorities indicate that the boat overturned within just five to seven minutes of the wave striking.

Major General Amr Hanafi, Governor of the Red Sea, stated that search operations are continuing, with a helicopter equipped with advanced technology assisting in efforts along the northern coastline of Marsa Alam.

On Saturday, the Egyptian Meteorological Authority issued a warning about rough weather conditions, advising against maritime activities on the Red Sea for Sunday and Monday.

Authorities are collaborating with embassies and consulates to offer assistance and provide necessary documentation to the survivors.