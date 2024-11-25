Tourist Boat Sinks in Red Sea, Search Operations Underway

A tourist boat named “Sea Story” sank near Marsa Alam in the Red Sea on Monday 25 November, prompting urgent search and rescue efforts.

The vessel was carrying 34 foreign tourists and 14 crew members when it went down near the Ras Satayeh coral reef.

Major General Amr Hanafi, the Governor of the Red Sea, confirmed that search operations are ongoing, with a helicopter equipped with advanced technology participating in the efforts along the northern coastline of Marsa Alam.

Three security sources told Reuters on Monday 25 November that 16 people have been rescued.

Reports indicate that 31 tourists are still missing.

The boat had departed from Port Ghalib on Sunday and was scheduled to return to Hurghada Marina on 29 November.

Authorities received a distress signal from the boat at 5:30 AM on Monday, leading to the deployment of navy and air force teams to assist in the search.

Among those on board were tourists from multiple countries, including Germany, Spain, Belgium, China, the United States, Slovakia, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, Poland, Norway, Ireland, and Finland.