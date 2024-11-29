Orascom Announces Additional Investment in Giza Pyramids Development Project

Orascom Pyramids Entertainment (OPE) revealed plans to invest an additional EGP 500 million (USD 10.08 million) in the ongoing development of the Pyramids Plateau, according to company chairman Amr Gazarin.

This brings the company’s total investment in the project to EGP 1.5 billion (USD 30.25 million), as stated in an interview with CNBC Arabia on Thursday, 23 November.

The project, part of a 2018 cooperation protocol with Egypt’s Supreme Council of Antiquities under the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities, aims to enhance the visitor experience at the Giza Pyramids and attract more tourists to one of the world’s most iconic heritage sites.

Gazarin noted that the initiative includes revenue sharing with the Egyptian government, with the aim of discovering investment costs by 2026.

Additionally, an eco-friendly electric bus service has been trialed, connecting key sites across the plateau.

The Giza Plateau Development Project has achieved a 98 percent completion rate, with key upgrades including a new visitor center, courtyard, retail spaces, and bus stop stations at Khafraa, Panorama, and Khufu.

These milestones are part of broader efforts to enhance infrastructure and preserve the site’s archaeological significance.

OPE has expressed its ambition to double the annual number of pyramid visitors from 2.5 million to five million, focusing on increasing the share of foreign tourists.

Egypt’s tourism sector, a vital source of foreign currency, recorded revenues of USD 6.6 billion (EGP 327.27 billion) in the first half of 2024, with 7 million tourists arriving between January and June.

The government has set a target to attract 30 million visitors annually by 2028.