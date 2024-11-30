Three World Central Kitchen Workers Killed in Israeli Airstrike in Gaza

Three aid workers with World Central Kitchen (WCK) were killed on Saturday, 30 November, in an Israeli airstrike in the Gaza Strip, according to the territory’s civil defense agency.

Mahmoud Bassal, a spokesman for Gaza’s civil defense, reported that the bodies of at least five victims were transported to the hospital, including those of the three WCK employees.

The men, all Palestinian, were traveling in a WCK-marked vehicle when the airstrike struck near Khan Younis in southern Gaza. Bassal confirmed that the vehicle’s logo was clearly visible at the time of the attack.

This marks the second deadly strike on WCK personnel in Gaza since the start of the conflict. In April, seven WCK staff members were killed, including individuals from Australia, Britain, North America, Palestine, and Poland.

The ongoing war in Gaza, which has shocked the region, has killed more than 44,000 lives, according to the Gaza Health Ministry, whose figures the United Nations has deemed reliable.