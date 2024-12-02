Health Ministry Launches App to Streamline Pilgrim Medical Check-Ups

Egypt’s Ministry of Health and Population has launched a digital application to facilitate medical check-ups and streamline procedures for pilgrims ahead of the Hajj season, according to a statement released on Sunday.

The ministry spokesperson, Hossam Abdel-Ghaffar, stated that the app integrates with a comprehensive database containing essential information about pilgrims, enabling more efficient coordination between government entities and ensuring secure and accurate verification of medical records.

Assistant Minister of Health for Information Systems and Digital Transformation Ashraf Abdel-Alim highlighted that the app marks a significant step in organising the upcoming Hajj season, set to take place between 4 June to 9 June 2025.

It allows designated hospitals to register pilgrims’ medical data electronically, connecting with a central system to manage the season’s logistics.

The health ministry has also distributed login credentials to participating hospitals and conducted training programs for medical and administrative staff to ensure effective use of the app.

Abdel-Alim added that the app aims to accelerate registration and reduce congestion at service centers.

This year’s Hajj season was marked by extreme heat, with temperatures in Mecca soaring to 51.8 degrees Celsius.

The harsh conditions led to over 600 Egyptian pilgrim deaths, many of whom were unregistered and lacked access to official facilities.

In August 2024, Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly revoked the licenses of 36 travel companies found to have illegally provided Egyptian pilgrims with Saudi tourist visas instead of the required Hajj permits.

Hajj, a central pillar of Islam, requires Muslims who are financially and physically capable to undertake the pilgrimage at least once in their lifetime. The rituals take place over four days in Mecca and its surroundings in Saudi Arabia.