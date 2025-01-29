Egyptian Syndicates Unite Against U.S. President Trump’s Displacement Remarks

Ten Egyptian professional syndicates have announced plans on Tuesday, 28 January, to send a delegation to the Rafah border to express solidarity, provide aid, and to condemn statements made by the U.S. President Donald Trump regarding the forcible displacement of Palestinians.

The announcement follows a joint press conference held in Cairo on Monday, 27 January, where representatives from various syndicates—including journalists, lawyers, engineers, dentists, medical professionals, and actors—expressed their commitment to supporting the Palestinian people.

Khaled El-Balshi, head of the Journalists’ Syndicate, highlighted the syndicate’s plan to send a letter to the U.S. embassy in Cairo, the United Nations, the European Commission, and other international organizations, firmly rejecting Trump’s remarks and demanding a fair solution to the Palestinian issue.

Trump’s recent statements on Monday,27 January, suggested that Egypt, Jordan, and other Arab nations should increase their acceptance of Palestinian refugees from Gaza, a proposal that has been met with widespread condemnation.

During the press conference, El-Balshi emphasized the syndicates’ focus on supporting the right of Palestinians to return and rebuild Gaza, rather than displacing them.

The syndicates have also committed to opening channels for donations to assist in Gaza’s reconstruction efforts and will organize convoys to support them.

In addition to collective actions, each syndicate plans to provide individual support. The Medical Syndicate will send healthcare professionals to treat the sick and injured, while the Engineers’ Syndicate will offer technical expertise for rebuilding efforts.

The Journalists’ Syndicate has announced plans to screen the Palestinian film “Zero Distance,” at the syndicate which documents the Israeli assaults on Gaza, as part of their outreach efforts.

The syndicates have also called on Egyptian media outlets to display permanent banners promoting the slogans “Yes to Reconstruction,” “No to Displacement,” “Right of Return,” and “Free Palestine.”

Engineer Tarek El-Nabarawy, head of the Engineers’ Syndicate, reiterated the collective rejection of Trump’s statements, describing them as a blatant violation of international law and a direct threat to Egypt and Jordan’s sovereignty.

Saeed Abdel Khalek, representing the Lawyers’ Syndicate, reaffirmed their commitment to pursuing war criminals responsible for acts of genocide against Palestinians.

The Egyptian National Council for Women has also voiced strong support for measures to protect Egyptian and Arab national security, labeling any plans for the forced relocation of Palestinians as violations of international treaties and norms.

Finally, the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has rejected any plans for the displacement of Palestinians, emphasizing that such actions would not be tolerated in the short or long term.