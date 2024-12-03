‘Hell to Pay’ if Hamas Does Not Release the Hostages, Trump Warns

Newly elected U.S. President Donald Trump posted on social media on 2 December, urging Hamas to release the hostages held in Gaza or face “hell to pay” in the Middle East.

“Please let this TRUTH serve to represent that if the hostages are not released prior to January 20, 2025, the date that I proudly assume Office as President of the United States, there will be ALL HELL TO PAY in the Middle East, and for those in charge who perpetrated these atrocities against Humanity,” Trump wrote.

He noted in his post on Truth, a social media platform owned by Trump Media & Technology Group Corp that prompts itself as a “big tent” platform promoting free expression without political censorship or ideological discrimination, that those responsible will face repercussions more severe than any ever delivered in the extensive and storied history of the United States

“RELEASE THE HOSTAGES NOW!” he demanded.

The statement came shortly after the Israel Defense Forces confirmed that Omer Neutra, an American-Israeli hostage, was killed during the 7 October attack, and his body was taken to Gaza.

Israeli President, Isaac Herzog, commented on Trump’s statement on X, expressing gratitude, saying, “Thank you and bless you Mr. President-elect @realDonaldTrump. We all pray for the moment we see our sisters and brothers back home!”

According to Axios, Herzog reached out to Trump following his election victory to congratulate him and emphasize the urgency of securing the release of hostages.

“You need to rescue the hostages,” Herzog told Trump.

In response, the U.S. President-elect reportedly remarked that most of the hostages were likely dead. Herzog countered by sharing Israeli intelligence assessments, which indicated that ‘half of them are still alive.’

Israeli officials estimate that around 100 hostages remain in Gaza, with roughly half still alive, out of the 250 individuals captured by Hamas during its October 2023 attack on southern Israel.

Since 7 October 2023, and as of 1 December, at least 44,429 Palestinians have lost their lives, including 17,492 children, with more than 105,250 others wounded and over 11,000 reported missing in the 14-month-long war on Gaza by Israel, according to the latest data by Al Jazeera.