2024: The Rise of Gen Z and Egyptian Local Talent on Spotify

For years, the Egyptian music scene has been largely defined by iconic legends like Amr Diab, Sherine, and Tamer Ashour—artists whose influence seemed untouchable. But 2024 has brought a seismic shift.

The stage is now being overtaken by a fresh wave of voices and Gen Z talent, with the next generation of artists stepping into the limelight and making their mark as the new driving forces of the industry. This year’s Spotify Wrapped revealed a surge in the popularity of breakout artists, with seven of the top 10 most-streamed songs in Egypt being from relatively new talent.

Egyptian pop music has largely adhered to a predictable structure, blending Western influences with classical Arabic styles. However, a new generation of Arab artists is breaking away from this mold, experimenting with a broader range of genres and incorporating elements of rap, R&B, and other diverse styles into their music.

A New Era of Breakout Artists

Symbolizing Gen Z’s evolving musical tastes, Eslam Kabonga’s Aywa Ya Habibti Wahashtini (2023) claimed the second spot for most-streamed song. Blending traditional Mahraganat with electrifying sounds, the song reflects the new wave of musical styles.

Another example is Shehab’s Al Omoum (2024), which took third place, made waves in the mainstream with its catchy, relatable tune, further cementing his genre-blending style as a go-to favorite among Gen Z listeners.

Following closely, Cairo-based artist TUL8TE secured the fourth spot with his viral hit Habibi Leh (2024), blending nostalgic 90s vibes with modern influences. His breakout on the Spotify Global Charts earlier this year marked a clear cultural shift, showing the rise of fresh new stars who, while not yet as mainstream as legendary icons, are carving out their own space in the music scene.

Rounding out the top five is the Mahraganat and Shaabi collaboration, Sibak Men Elli Khala (2023), by Mahmoud El Leithy and Essam Sasa. Featured in the hit film Hommous We Halawa (2024), the track captures the pulse of street music, showcasing its enduring power and unshakable influence.

With its infectious rhythm and raw energy, it is clear that Egyptian street music continues to dominate, connecting with audiences in ways that transcend the mainstream.

A Shift Toward Local Talent

One of the most striking trends of 2024 has been the dominance of local artists in the Egyptian music market. For the first time in recent memory, all 10 of the most-streamed albums in Egypt were by homegrown artists, signaling a strong shift towards local music consumption.

According to Spotify Wrapped, local music consumption in Egypt saw an impressive increase of over 85 percent in the past year, reflecting the growing connection between Egyptian listeners and their domestic music scene.

At the forefront of this local renaissance was Marwan Pablo, whose album Akhir Kat’aa Fanniya (2023) claimed the top spot as the most-streamed album of the year. Following closely was TUL8TE’s Cocktail Ghinaii lil-Fannan (2024), which drew a lot of listeners due to its seamless blend of nostalgic and contemporary sounds. Cairokee’s Roma (2022), Tamer Ashour’s Tegy Ntrahn (2022), and Sherine’s Nassay (2018) rounded out the top five, further underlining the deep appreciation for local talent.

As 2024 draws to a close, Spotify Wrapped 2024 reveals that Egypt’s young and homegrown talent is redefining the sound, captivating Gen Z and dominating the charts.