Inflation and Network Upgrades Drive Egypt’s Internet Price Hikes in 2024

Egyptians are facing higher internet costs as prices for monthly packages and mobile recharge cards have increased twice in 2024.

The National Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (NTRA) cited rising inflation and network infrastructure upgrades as the reasons behind the price hikes.

Mohamed Ibrahim, Head of Community Engagement at the NTRA, noted that this was the first significant price increase since 2017, despite growing internet consumption among Egypt’s 100 million users.

The new rates have drawn mixed reactions, with many expressing concern about the financial burden.

Telecom companies, including Telecom Egypt and mobile service providers, have adjusted their pricing to address rising operational costs. Telecom Egypt’s new pricing structure, effective January 2025, sets the following rates for home internet packages:

Telecom Egypt has announced a price increase for its landline internet packages, effective 5 January 2024. The 140 GB package, previously priced at EGP 120, will now cost EGP 160, marking a 33.3 per cent increase. Similarly, the 200 GB package has risen from EGP 170 to EGP 225, reflecting a 32.4 per cent hike. The 250 GB package’s price has been adjusted from EGP 210 to EGP 280, a 33.3 per cent increase.

The 400 GB package now costs EGP 440, up from EGP 340, indicating a 29.4 per cent rise. The 600 GB package has increased from EGP 500 to EGP 650, a 30 per cent hike. The 1 TB package has seen its price elevated from EGP 800 to EGP 1,050, marking a 31.3 per cent increase.

These adjustments come in response to rising operational costs and economic pressures. In addition to internet packages, mobile recharge cards and certain prepaid plans have experienced price increases ranging from 10 per cent to 15 per cent.

In addition, the price of mobile recharge cards increased by approximately 32 percent, with cards now ranging between EGP 13 (USD 0.26) and EGP 38 (USD 0.76), excluding VAT.