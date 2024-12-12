President El-Sisi Concludes European Tour with Strategic Meetings in Ireland

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi concluded his European tour with an official visit to Ireland on Wednesday 11 December, in an effort to strengthen bilateral ties between the two nations.

During his visit, President El-Sisi met with Irish President Michael Higgins and Prime Minister Simon Harris. They discussed collaboration across various fields and industries while also discussing the ongoing situation in the Middle East.

In discussions with Prime Minister Harris, President El-Sisi stressed the importance of enhancing economic cooperation.

The two leaders agreed on concrete steps to leverage Ireland’s technological expertise in sectors such as industry, communications, agriculture, and environmental sustainability.

President El-Sisi expressed an interest in increasing trade exchanges and investment flows, highlighting the significant opportunities available for Irish companies in the Egyptian market.

Additionally, the meetings addressed critical regional issues, particularly Egypt’s efforts to mediate a ceasefire and ensure the unimpeded delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza.

Prime Minister Harris commended Egypt’s historical role in supporting the Palestinian cause and praised its ongoing efforts to stabilize the region.

In return, President El-Sisi recognized Ireland’s principled stance on the Palestinian issue, reiterating that expanding recognition of a Palestinian state is essential for achieving lasting peace and stability in the Middle East.

Concluding the meetings, President El-Sisi extended an invitation to both Irish leaders to visit Egypt. Specifically, he invited them to the upcoming opening of the Grand Egyptian Museum as a significant cultural event.