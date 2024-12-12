United Media Services Partners with Tarek Nour to Enhance Egypt’s Media Landscape

United Media Services (UMS) announced on Tuesday 10 December a new partnership with Tarek Nour Communications and the Mehwar TV channel to develop a new strategy to enhance Egypt’s media sector.

In an official statement, UMS stressed that this partnership will benefit the media industry as a whole by signaling a commitment to improving the reach of media content across the region.

UMS has appointed a new board to guide its future direction as part of this strategic partnership.

Tarek Nour will assume the role of chairman, while Tarek Makhlouf will take on the position of managing director.

The newly formed board comprises several notable industry figures, including Seif Al-Waziri, Mohamed Al-Saadi, Tamer Morsi, Ahmed Tarek, Amr El-Feki, Sherif El Khouli, and Amr El-Khayat.

UMS will be seeking to tackle challenges from digital transformation and shifting consumer preferences by implementing innovative strategies.

Tarek Nour Communications will leverage its expertise to collaborate with UMS’s management team in developing effective solutions.

The new board has also expressed gratitude to the previous board for their contributions, highlighting the continuity of leadership and vision as UMS moves forward.

Founded in 2016, UMS has quickly established itself as one of the largest media corporations in the Arab world.

With a portfolio that includes over 40 subsidiaries across various media sectors, UMS has become a significant player in television production, broadcasting, and content creation.

The company operates several prominent television channels, including Qnews, the ON TV Network, El-Hayah TV Network, CBC TV Network, DMC Network, Extra News channel, and more.

Additionally, UMS owns influential print publications such as Al-Youm7 and Al-Watan newspapers, as well as popular magazines like Egypt Today and Business Today.