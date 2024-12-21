Upside Down Date Cake: A Sweet and Spiced Egyptian Christmas Dessert

Imagine the rich, caramelized sweetness of dates melting into a buttery, spiced cake – this Upside Down Date Cake is a show-stopping dessert that is as delicious as it is beautiful. Inspired by the natural sweetness of dates, a staple in Egyptian and Middle Eastern cuisine, this cake takes a simple ingredient and transforms it into a luxurious centerpiece.

Featured in the now-retired Minnie’s Taste of Mediterranean Delight, this recipe reflects Omneya “Minnie” Negm’s creativity and her knack for turning everyday ingredients into extraordinary dishes. The magic happens when you flip the cake: golden caramelized dates create a glossy, flavorful top layer that contrasts perfectly with the tender, cinnamon-infused cake below.

Dates, long celebrated for their rich flavor and versatility in Egyptian cooking, take center stage in this dessert. With its warm spices and caramelized sweetness, this cake is also a perfect addition to your Christmas table. Its comforting flavors of cinnamon and vanilla evoke the holiday spirit, making it an ideal festive dessert. Whether served warm with a dollop of whipped cream or enjoyed as-is, this dessert is as versatile as it is irresistible.

Discover the Elegance of Minnie’s Upside Down Date Cake

Serves: 6-8

Ingredients

First Layer:

1 kg ripe black dates

¾ cup sugar

2 tbsp butter

Second Layer:

½ cup butter (125g)

1 cup sugar

1.5 cups flour

3 eggs

½ cup milk

2 tsp vanilla sugar

2 tsp baking powder

½ tsp cinnamon

Optional (for garnish):

2 tbsp flaked roasted almonds

Directions

Prepare the First Layer

Butter an 8-inch round flan baking tray using 2 tbsp butter. Evenly sprinkle the ¾ cup sugar across the tray, ensuring it coats the bottom and edges. This step creates a beautifully caramelized base during baking. Cut the dates in half and remove the skin and seeds (if any). Arrange them spirally, cut-side up, across the tray.

Prepare the Second Layer



In a mixing bowl, combine all the ingredients for the second layer: butter, sugar, flour, eggs, milk, vanilla sugar, baking powder, and cinnamon. Mix until smooth to create the cake batter.

Assemble the Cake



Pour the cake batter evenly over the arranged dates, ensuring it covers the entire first layer.

Bake the Cake

Preheat your oven to 160°C (320°F). Bake the cake for 30-35 minutes, or until the top is golden brown and a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean.

Flip

Remove the cake from the oven. While still warm, carefully place a serving plate on top of the pan and gently flip it over. Tap the pan lightly to release the cake. The dates should now be beautifully displayed on top. Optional: Sprinkle two tablespoons of flaked roasted almonds over the top of the cake for added crunch and a festive touch.

Serve

Serve warm for a comforting dessert or at room temperature for a refreshing treat. Pair it with a dollop of whipped cream or a scoop of vanilla ice cream for an extra touch of decadence.

A Memorable and Festive Middle Eastern Dessert

Minnie’s Upside Down Date Cake is a centerpiece dessert that combines simplicity with elegance. The caramelized dates create a glossy, flavorful top layer that contrasts perfectly with the spiced, tender cake, making it a standout choice for Christmas gatherings or any special occasion.

Whether you’re hosting a holiday party, indulging your sweet tooth after Christmas dinner, or sharing a festive moment with family, this cake is guaranteed to impress. Its warm, spiced flavors and stunning presentation, enhanced by the crunch of flaked roasted almonds, bring a touch of Middle Eastern magic to your holiday table.

So, preheat your oven, gather your ingredients, and prepare to experience the delightful charm of Minnie’s Upside Down Date Cake. It’s a timeless dessert that celebrates the warmth, sweetness, and holiday cheer of Egyptian and Middle Eastern culinary traditions.