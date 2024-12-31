Mohamed Salah Addresses Liverpool Contract Speculations

Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah revealed on Monday that he remains “far away” from agreeing on a new contract with the Premier League club

Salah’s current deal approaches its expiration by the end of the current season, in June 2025.

Speaking to Sky Sports after Liverpool’s emphatic 5-0 victory over West Ham at the London Stadium on Monday, 30 December, the Egyptian footballer noted that his focus at the moment is on the team’s performance and not his personal future.

“We are far away from that contract, and I don’t want to put anything in the media,” Salah stated. “The only thing on my mind is I want Liverpool to win the league and I want to be part of that.”

Salah’s 20th goal of the season contributed to Liverpool extending their lead at the top of the Premier League table to eight points.

Salah, whose contract allows him to negotiate with non-English clubs over a free transfer starting 1 January, reiterated his commitment to helping Liverpool secure the league title.

“I will do my best for the team to win the trophy. There are a few other teams catching up with us, and we need to stay focused and humble and go again,” he added.

Liverpool’s management has yet to comment on Salah’s contract situation, leaving fans speculating about the future of one of the club’s most prolific players.

Salah, one of the world’s top forwards, joined Liverpool in 2017 and has since won numerous titles, including the Premier League, Champions League, and FA Cup.

The Egyptian star has scored more than 150 goals for the club, earning multiple individual accolades, including three Premier League Golden Boots.