First Egyptian Aid Plane Arrives in Syria with 15 Tons of Relief Supplies

An Egyptian aid plane landed in Syria on Saturday, 4 January, delivering 15 tons of crucial relief supplies and medicines to assist those in need, according to a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The ministry emphasized that the delivery of relief aid to Syria reflects Egypt’s commitment to supporting the Syrian people, and that Ambassador Osama Khader, the Chargé d’Affairs of the Egyptian Embassy in Damascus, received the shipment of aid.

The statement further highlighted that this action is part of Egypt’s ongoing efforts to assist the Syrian people, particularly in light of Egypt’s role in hosting a large number of Syrian refugees (1.5 million) over the years and providing essential services to the Syrian community living in Egypt.

The supplies are expected to provide immediate relief to vulnerable communities, addressing critical shortages of food, shelter, and medical supplies.

The ongoing humanitarian situation in Syria has placed immense pressure on local resources, and the Egyptian contribution is seen as a vital step in providing assistance to those in need. More than 80 percent of Syrians are living in poverty, with over 12 million women, men, and children going to bed hungry each night.

The head of Syria’s Civil Aviation and Air Transport Authority, Ashhad Al-Salibi, announced the resumption of international flights to and from Damascus International Airport, starting January 7.

The resumption of international flights is seen as a key step in Syria’s recovery, as it will help reintegrate the country into the global community and improve access to vital supplies and aid.

Last month, Syrian rebels took control of the capital, Damascus, without resistance, following a swift advance that forced President Bashar al-Assad to flee to Russia. This came after 13 years of civil war and more than six decades of his family’s rule.

The fall of the Assad regime has triggered a military reaction from Israel, which has carried out airstrikes on military targets throughout Syria and, for the first time since the 1973 October War, deployed ground troops into the Golan Height’s demilitarized buffer zone.