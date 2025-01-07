Ancient Mastaba Tomb of Royal Physician Unearthed at Saqqara

According to a statement from the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities, a joint French-Swiss archaeological mission made a significant discovery at the Saqqara site on Monday, 6 January, unearthing the mastaba tomb of Teti Neb Fu, a royal physician from the Old Kingdom.

This significant find, dating back over 4,000 years to the reign of King Pepi II, sheds new light on the medical practices and cultural practices of ancient Egypt.

The tomb features exquisite carvings and vibrant artwork, including a painted false door and detailed scenes depicting funerary offerings.

Teti Neb Fu, who held prestigious titles such as Chief Palace Physician, Chief Dentist, and Director of Medicinal Plants, also had a unique role as a “Magician” of the Goddess Serket, specializing in the treatment of venomous bites.

Despite signs of ancient looting, the integrity of the tomb’s walls has been remarkably preserved and offers a rare glimpse into the daily life of Egyptians during the Old Kingdom.

The discovery also includes a stone sarcophagus containing inscriptions that reveal the physician’s name and titles, further enriching our understanding of this period.

Mohamed Ismail Khaled, secretary-general of Egypt’s Supreme Council of Antiquities, emphasized the importance of this discovery, stating that the texts and drawings on the tomb’s walls unveil new insights into the daily life of the Old Kingdom.

This find adds to Saqqara’s rich archaeological legacy, reinforcing its status as one of Egypt’s most significant historical sites.