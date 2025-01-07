Macarona Bechamel: Egypt’s (Superior) Answer to Lasagna

Creamy, cheesy and irresistibly hearty, macarona bechamel is the ultimate comfort food that has become a cherished staple in Egyptian households.

Often likened to lasagna for its layered richness and creamy béchamel topping, macarona bechamel combines pasta, savory minced beef, and a luscious sauce baked to golden perfection.

Once again, Omneya “Minnie” Negm, renowned for her creative twists on beloved dishes, shares one of her family favorites. This recipe stands out by blending some of the bechamel with the beef sauce before baking, creating a richer, more harmonious flavour. This unique twist ensures every bite is perfectly balanced, with the creamy bechamel complimenting the savoury beef and pasta.

Macarona bechamel has long been a symbol of celebration and comfort in Egyptian cuisine, often gracing tables during family gatherings and holidays. While its roots may be inspired by global dishes like lasagna, it has evolved into something uniquely Egyptian.

If you are looking for a hearty, cheesy dish that is easy to prepare and impossible to resist, this recipe is your gateway to experiencing one of Egypt’s most loved comfort foods – one that is a true testament to the multicultural culinary history of the country.

Macarona Bechamel Recipe

Serves: 4-6

Ingredients

For the Pasta and Beef Sauce:

500g penne pasta (or fusilli, or similar)

250g minced beef

2 white onions, finely chopped

1 garlic clove, crushed

1 chicken stock cube

1 can diced tomatoes

2 tbsp tomato paste

Salt and pepper to taste

Pinch of nutmeg, cloves, paprika, and chili powder

1 cup cheddar cheese, grated

1 tbsp parsley, finely chopped

1 tbsp dried oregano

1 tbsp butter

1 tbsp olive oil

For the Bechamel:

3 tbsp butter

1 cup flour

2.5 cups milk

1 chicken stock cube

Pinch of black pepper

Directions

Prepare the Pasta

Boil the pasta in 1L of water (or as instructed on the package) with 1 tbsp olive oil and a pinch of salt. Cook until al dente, then drain and set aside.

Prepare the Beef Sauce

In a saucepan, heat 1 tbsp butter and cook the minced beef with the onions, garlic, nutmeg, paprika, chili powder, and cloves over high heat for about 8 minutes, or until browned. Add the chicken stock cube, 1 cup of water, tomato paste, and diced tomatoes. Cook for an additional 3 minutes, then remove from heat and set aside.

Prepare the Bechamel

In a saucepan, melt 3 tbsp butter and stir in the flour until combined. Gradually add the cold milk while stirring constantly to prevent lumps. Add the chicken stock cube and a pinch of black pepper. Stir continuously until the mixture comes to a boil and thickens. Remove from heat.

Combine and Bake

In a large pot, mix the cooked pasta, beef sauce, 4 tbsp of bechamel, and 0.5 cup of grated cheddar cheese over high heat. Add the parsley and stir for 2 minutes, then remove from heat. Transfer the mixture to a large rectangular baking tray (34cm x 28cm or thereabouts). Cover the top with the remaining bechamel followed with the remaining 0.5 cup of grated cheddar cheese and garnish with dried oregano. You can also transfer into multiple smaller trays. Bake in a preheated oven at 180°C (356°F) for 20-25 minutes, or until the top is golden brown and the cheese has melted.

Serve and Enjoy

Serve the macarona bechamel hot, fresh from the oven. With its crispy, golden crust and creamy, savory filling, it’s the ultimate comfort food to warm your heart and delight your taste buds.

Like all of Minnie’s recipes, this dish is a blend of tradition, creativity, and the joy of sharing meals with loved ones. Perfect for weeknights or special gatherings, it’s bound to become a favorite in your home.

Bel hana wel shifa!