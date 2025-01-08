Navigating the Egyptian Rental Market: What Renters Care About Most

The decision to rent an apartment hinges on many simple but essential factors, with proximity being the most important for Youssef Abdelrahman, 29, a software engineer who works and lives in Maadi.

Whether it is getting to work, connecting with family, or spending time with friends, the convenience of location is crucial to his search for a home to rent.

“My commute needs to be less than 30 minutes, ideally by car or public transport,” he says.

Abdelrahman has been married and renting for two years. While searching for an apartment, he saw around twelve apartments before settling on one. He sought guidance from his friends, who also rent, to look for the best fit.

“My friends warned me against getting an apartment on the last floor because Egypt’s summers can turn the apartment into an oven, and most probably, the painting on the ceiling might crack due to poor insulation,” Abdelrahman tells Egyptian Streets.

Most residential buildings in Egypt are built with conventional reinforced concrete structures and standard non-insulated brick walls, with thermal insulation typically only applied to roofs and little use elsewhere in the buildings.

“However, the first floor is no better, as it often feels like you’re living on the street,” he shares, noting that first-floor windows typically require metal bars for security against break-ins, so ultimately, middle floors are ideal for security and temperature.

To cut costs, Abdelrahman searches for an apartment with functioning plumbing that does not require repairs, reliable gas for his stove and heaters, and a traditional electric meter instead of a prepaid one, as electricity is costly.

As of October 2024, electricity prices for households have risen by different amounts, ranging from 14.5 percent to 50 percent, depending on usage.

Similar to Abdelrahaman, Ahmed Gamal, 41, a banker who lives in Giza and works in October City, also wants to limit his electricity consumption and spending by having gas access and a traditional electricity meter.

“Not to mention, having an adequate amount of sunlight through windows is important, as it makes the space cozy and well-lit for longer periods without the need to turn on the lights,” Gamal says.

Gamal has been married for 11 years and currently lives in his third rented apartment. With two kids, he often focuses on efficiency and stability for his family. He aims to sign a contract of no less than three years and pays attention to apartment size and the logistics of moving in and out of the apartment.

“Apartments with small elevators or narrow stairs are a nightmare for moving furniture, so I make sure the building can accommodate large items,” Gamal tells Egyptian Streets.

Another priority of his is practicality, Gamal tries to rent in a location near main roads for accessible and easier travel. He shares, “A smooth drive to work is crucial, even during peak hours.”

Echoing Gamal’s concerns about practicality, Mariam Hussein, 34, a graphic designer who lives in El Manyal and works in Maadi on a hybrid basis, is meticulous when choosing apartments.

“An apartment with windows that let in natural light and good airflow creates a more productive setup for working from home,” she says. “I also make sure the kitchen has proper ventilation.”

Other concerns of hers include an apartment infested with ants and insects, cracked or damaged walls and windows that require repairs, and an unsafe building entrance or an unhelpful doorman.

“A locked building gateway and an attentive doorman make all the difference in security and convenience,” Hussein shares, noting that a doorman who fails to help the residents, neglects the building’s cleanliness, or interferes in the residents’ lives can be a pain to deal with daily.

“Especially when the building’s monthly maintenance fees are ridiculously high, it feels like I am being scammed. So I always negotiate this upfront to avoid surprises,” she says.

Another deal breaker for Hussein is the yearly increase in percentage. Some owners agree to a two or five percent yearly increase, while others demand 10 to 20 percent increases, she reported.

“Rent prices increase yearly, if not quarterly, and I understand that property owners want to protect themselves by agreeing to a high yearly increase rate. However, they also want to safeguard their apartments by renting them to a small number of tenants over a long period,” she says, noting that owners can not have it both ways.

When comparing rental prices during the first quarter of 2023 to the same period in 2024, prices have increased by an average of 250 percent, according to Market Watch.

As of 2023, about 35.7 percent of Egypt’s housing stock is rented, and 3.3 million families live in rented houses, according to a 2017 report by The Built Environment Observatory.

Adding fuel to the fire, Egypt’s house price-to-income ratio jumped to 15.11 in 2024, a sharp increase from 6.6 in 2016—a time when 54.3 percent of Egyptians were financially strained, and 59.4 percent of households would need to allocate over a quarter of their monthly income to cover the median rent, EGP 800 (USD ).

While 49.2 percent of households were unable to purchase a home at the median price of EGP 225,000 (USD ) in 2016, in the second quarter of 2024, real estate sale prices skyrocketed by 175 percent year-over-year in the 6th of October City, while New Cairo experienced an even sharper increase, with prices rising by 180 percent, according to Jones Lang LaSalle’s (JLL) Cairo Market Dynamics Report.

A variety of factors have caused the rise in property prices, with the devaluation of the Egyptian pound being the most significant. In March 2024, Egypt implemented its fourth devaluation in two years, causing the pound to lose almost two-thirds of its value and resulting in a 20 percent increase in benchmark construction rates, making Egyptians unable to afford to buy a house.

“The yearly rent increases are not affordable for many families, and I am one of those who cannot simply pay double the rent overnight,” Hussein shares. “I always strive to get the best deal possible.”