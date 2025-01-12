A Taste of Italy in Heliopolis: A Review of Pepenero

Located in the bustling streets of Korba, Heliopolis, Pepenero stands out as an Italian restaurant with a very unique experience.

If you’re considering a visit, here’s everything you need to know to make the most of your time at Pepenero.

Upon arrival, you will ascend one flight of stairs to find a warm, inviting ambiance where the sounds of Italian classical music set the mood.

The decor is charming, a blend of contemporary and rustic elements that transports you to Italy for a meal.

It can be a very suited backdrop for a romantic dinner, a family outing, or a casual outing with some friends.

As you might be hungry, you can begin your meal at Pepenero with a visit to their incredible salad bar, which boasts a diverse range of fresh options and dressings.

Sharing a plate can be a smart move; for EGP 300 (USD 5.94), you can enjoy a generous selection of salads. The coleslaw with thousand Island dressing, in particular, is a must-try as the dressing makes it very delicious and an appetizer that’s easy to eat.

For those with greater appetites, consider ordering more plates so each can have their own.

Main Dishes: A Culinary Journey

When it comes to the main course, Pepenero does not disappoint. I highly recommend the Spaghetti al Frutti di Mare for EGP 380 (USD 7.52) This dish features perfectly cooked spaghetti adorned with shrimp, calamari, mussels, and some tomato sauce.

For pizza lovers, the specialty Burrata Pizza is a standout option at EGP 370 (USD 7.33). This delightful creation features a harmonious blend of tomato sauce, Italian buffalo mozzarella, and creamy burrata, making it a perfect choice for burrata lovers.

The Total Experience

As you enjoy your meal, expect the final bill to be around EGP 1,050 to EGP 1,200 (USD 20.79 – 23.76) for two people, including taxes, service charges, and any drinks you may order.

Given the quality and portion sizes, the price feels justified. A main dish paired with a salad is more than enough to satisfy, and for lighter appetites, a single main course will suffice.

If you are planning to visit in winter, opt for indoor seating to avoid the chill. However, the outdoor view of Korba is breathtaking and should not be overlooked, especially during milder months.

Is Pepenero Worth It?

In my humble opinion, Pepenero strikes a perfect balance between quality and value. The restaurant’s decor, cleanliness, and attention to detail elevate the dining experience.

It is a place suited for various occasions, be it a romantic first date, a family gathering, or a fun night out with friends. The friendly staff enhances the experience, ensuring your visit is seamless and enjoyable.

With another branch located in New Cairo, this delightful restaurant promises a unique dining experience that is both memorable and satisfying.

Arriving early is advisable, as finding a parking spot for your car can be a challenge in the busy Korba area. Should you find yourself running late, a quick call to the same number can help you retain your spot, as the staff is flexible.