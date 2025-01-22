Why Egypt’s Unhinged Panda Commercial Is Still Culturally Relevant

When asked about the defining moment of 2010 in Egypt, most people immediately think of the national team’s victory in the Africa Cup of Nations. Yet, there was something else from that year that might even be considered just as iconic, or perhaps even more so for some: a panda.

The panda was everywhere. Not in a literal sense, of course, but figuratively, thanks to a hugely popular commercial “Never Say No to Panda” that was released in 2010. The commercial flooded the internet, but not because of the panda’s cuteness or cuddliness, like the countless videos of cute animals that flood our feeds today. This panda went viral for the exact opposite reason — it was utterly unhinged.

The term “unhinged” may have been trending in 2024, but the unhinged panda came long before it, well ahead of the cultural curve. It was one of the earliest viral sensations to capture that chaotic energy, and because of that reason, it still connects with Egyptians today. In fact, the panda even made a comeback with another commercial last year, proving that its unfiltered, unhinged character still holds a special place in the national consciousness.

The concept for the commercial did not take months to develop; in fact, it came together in just two weeks. Simply, it was a story about a panda who becomes a little overly sensitive, emotional, and angry when someone refuses to try its cheese. And perhaps that was key to its success: it was not overthought or overanalyzed. Instead, the commercial simply captured an emotion: the feeling of being unhinged. The real star of the ad was the panda’s chaotic energy, not only because it was entirely unpredictable, but because it resonated with a younger generation navigating the wild, often absurd, world of the internet.

The unhinged panda spoke directly to the 2010s internet generation, who would come to fully experience the chaotic nature of the digital age. Ali Ali, the writer and director of the commercial, once revealed that the panda gained a global following online after someone in Russia unexpectedly uploaded the videos to YouTube. From there, the chaotic panda character transformed into an internet meme, taking on a life of its own.

Fourteen years later, the unhinged panda made its return in a commercial released in 2024, landing at a pivotal moment in culture, where unhinged behavior is more rampant than ever. Headlines now ask, “Is the world becoming more unhinged?” not just from cultural critics, but from political and economic experts too. Even the president of the World Economic Forum, Børge Brende, recently noted that “the world seems to be moving toward increasing chaos.”

The unhinged panda is no longer a singular anomaly; now, everyone and everything shares that same chaotic energy. From economic systems to the cultural landscape, chaos reigns. Global artists like Chappell Roan and Charli XCX are also rising to prominence as the demand for raw, unpolished, and chaotic energy intensifies.

Amid the increasing economic pressure felt by everyone in Egypt and across the globe, coupled with the ongoing global turmoil, there’s a common urge to express frustration, yet in a light-hearted way. And nothing embodies this feeling quite like the unhinged panda, capturing the essence of the existential crisis we’re all going through.

The next time you feel on the verge of doing or saying something totally unhinged and chaotic, just put on the 1958 track ‘True Love Ways‘ by Buddy Holly — the same iconic song featured in the panda commercial, known to some as ‘the panda song‘ — and take comfort in knowing that while the world may seem unhinged, there is nothing like stepping back in time to reflect on the classic days of the past.