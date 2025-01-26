Seventy Palestinian Prisoners Transferred to Egypt Under Ceasefire Agreement

Seventy Palestinian prisoners arrived in Egypt on Saturday 25 January after being released from Israeli jails as part of a ceasefire agreement between Hamas and Israel.

The prisoners’ arrival follows a prisoner swap deal that commenced on 19 January, which was brokered by Egypt, Qatar, and the United States.

Al-Qahera News reported that these detainees, deported by Israel, will receive medical treatment in Egyptian hospitals before being relocated to countries such as Qatar, Turkey, or Egypt.

The release of these prisoners coincided with Hamas fighters handing over four Israeli female soldiers to the International Committee of the Red Cross on Saturday 25 January.

As part of the three-phase agreement, Israel is set to release a total of 200 Palestinian prisoners on Saturday in exchange for the four Israeli captives. Among those freed are prominent figures in the Palestinian liberation movement.

Upon their arrival at the Rafah border crossing, crowds of Palestinians celebrated the return of their loved ones.

One of the freed individuals shared his joy with Al-Qahera News Al-Qahera News, stating, “It’s an indescribable feeling,” as he waved from the bus window.

Following this transit, the deported Palestinian prisoners will select their new place of residence, with options including Algeria, Turkey, or Tunisia.

On Sunday 26 January 2025, President Donald Trump expressed a desire for Jordan, Egypt, and other Arab nations to accept more Palestinian refugees from the Gaza Strip.

He suggested that resettling a significant portion of the population could help “clean out” the area.

During a recent Q&A session aboard Air Force One, Trump announced the lifting of a ban on sending large bombs to Israel, stating that the munitions had been awaited for a long time and were purchased by Israel.

Moreover, Trump mentioned recent conversations with King Abdullah II of Jordan and plans to speak with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi, advocating for their increased involvement in resettling refugees.