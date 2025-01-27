Historic Milestone: Brazil and Egypt Reach Quarter-Finals of the IHF Men’s World Championship

The International Handball Federation (IHF) has announced on Monday, 27 January, that Brazil and Egypt have both qualified for the quarter-finals in the 2025 Handball World Championship.

In the tournament’s history, this is the first time since 1999 that two non-European teams have reached this stage.

Brazil and Egypt secured their spots by finishing second in their groups, effectively eliminating strong teams such as Norway and Sweden in Brazil’s case, and Slovenia and Iceland for Egypt.

This achievement mirrors a similar milestone from 1997, when South Korea and Egypt were the first non-European teams to make it to the quarter-finals.

Brazil, previously ranked ninth in the 2019 championship, has shown remarkable progress this year, achieving wins over notable teams such as USA and Norway while losing only one match against Portugal.

Their left back, Haniel Langaro, emphasized the significance of this success for South American handball, stating, “This performance is not only for Brazilian handball, but for the handball in South America.”

Egypt has made history by competing in the quarter-finals for the third consecutive time, with their best finish being fourth place in France in 2001.

The significance of this milestone extends beyond just these two teams. It highlights the growing competitiveness of handball outside Europe and inspires future generations according to the IHF.

As noted by Egypt’s coach, Juan Carlos Pastor, this achievement is crucial for expanding handball’s reach globally.

The upcoming quarter-final matches will see Brazil face Denmark, the reigning champions, while Egypt prepares to take on France on Tuesday, 28 January.