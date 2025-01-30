Egypt’s Sisi Rejects Displacement of Palestinians after Trump Proposal

In a statement on Wednesday 29 January, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi condemned any proposals to displace the Palestinian people, labeling such actions as an “injustice” that Egypt cannot support.

This marked Al-Sisi’s first official response to recent comments made by the U.S. President Donald Trump regarding the potential relocation of Palestinians from the Gaza Strip.

During a joint press conference with Kenyan President William Ruto, held on Wednesday 29 January, Al-Sisi asserted that Egypt’s position on the Palestinian issue remains non-negotiable.

He emphasized, “There can be no compromise on Egypt’s historical stance regarding the rights of the Palestinian people.”

The president’s remarks were a direct rebuttal to Trump’s controversial suggestion, made during a flight aboard Air Force One on Sunday 26 January, that Palestinians should be relocated to Jordan and Egypt due to the current situation in Gaza.

Al-Sisi stated that such displacement could not be tolerated, as it poses a potential threat to Egypt’s national security.

He reiterated Egypt’s commitment to working with the U.S. administration under President Trump toward achieving peace in the region.

In light of the suffering endured by Palestinians in Gaza, who have faced destruction and hardship for more than 14 months, Al-Sisi stressed that Egypt has consistently warned against efforts to make conditions unbearable in Gaza, which could lead to forced displacement.

“Egypt has always been clear in rejecting the idea of displacement,” he affirmed.

Following Trump’s proposals, the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs promptly issued a statement on Sunday 26 January rejecting any plans for the displacement of Palestinians, whether on a temporary or long-term basis.

Jordan has also officially rejected the notion of accepting displaced Palestinians.

The Palestinian side, along with the Arab League, has condemned Trump’s suggestions, which have been met with widespread criticism from various international actors, including France and other countries.

Reports surfaced earlier this week suggesting that Trump had spoken with Al-Sisi about the Gaza situation, but a high-ranking Egyptian official denied any recent phone conversation between the two leaders.

This denial came amid a broader context where Egypt’s Foreign Minister engaged in discussions with the U.S. Senator Marco Rubio to reiterate Egypt’s rejection of any displacement plans while highlighting Egypt’s critical role in mediating the conflict.