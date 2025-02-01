Egyptian Culinary Scene Claims 7 Spots on Middle East’s Best Restaurants List

With centuries-old culinary traditions and street food treasures, Egypt has long been celebrated for flavors rooted in its history. Today, a new wave of dining establishments is gaining international recognition, blending ancient inspirations with bold modernity.

Seven Egyptian restaurants have earned spots on the coveted Middle East & North Africa’s 50 Best Restaurants 2025 list. From the sands of Giza to the bustling streets of downtown Cairo, these trailblazing restaurants are writing a bold new chapter in the country’s rich gastronomic history.

At the forefront is Khufu’s, which clinched the No. 4 spot and was named Best Restaurant in Egypt. Located within the Giza Pyramid Complex, the restaurant offers diners a singular experience: meals served under the shadow of one of the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World. Drawing inspiration from his upbringing in the fertile Nile Delta, Executive Chef Mostafa Seif reimagines rural Egyptian dishes with contemporary finesse, turning well-beloved ingredients like molokhia and feteer into complex, yet sophisticated plates, in an effort, that he hopes, can connect the past to our present.

Cairo’s cosmopolitan dining scene is also making waves with inventive interpretations of Japanese cuisine. Reif Kushiyaki Cairo, which re-entered the list at No. 47, brings the expertise of Dubai-born chef Reif Othman to the Egyptian capital. Known for its lively atmosphere and robatayaki (Japanese open-fire grilling), the restaurant has built a devoted following.

Equally notable is Izakaya (No. 34), which merges Japanese and Peruvian influences in a style known as Nikkei cuisine. Chef Martín Rodriguez crafts dishes like tiradito, a Peruvian take on sashimi, using locally sourced Nile fish accented with bright yuzu dressings.

Kazoku (No. 24), located in upscale New Cairo, offers sleek sushi counters and inventive dishes like miso-glazed lamb chops, a collaborative creation by Othman and executive chef Mostafa Gabr.

The homegrown Sachi group, founded by restaurateur Ayman Baky, claimed two spots on the list. Sachi Cairo (No. 27), established in 2014, pioneered reservation-only dining in the city and became known for its shareable plates, including umami-packed beef sliders. Its newer sibling, Sachi Giza (No. 40), boasts a soaring double-height space and a menu that seamlessly blends Middle Eastern spices with European techniques, such as duck confit served with freekeh (smoked wheat).

No list of Egypt’s culinary achievements would be complete without mention of Zooba, which secured the No. 21 spot. Founded in 2012 by Chris Khalifa and chef Moustafa Elrefaey, Zooba reimagines Egyptian street food classics for a contemporary audience. Vibrant dishes like ful medames (stewed fava beans) and taameya (Egyptian falafel) are presented with a creative flair, served in a space adorned with nostalgic Egyptian memorabilia.

In this new exciting, culinary landscape, Egyptians are rediscovering their cuisine through a modern lens, transforming traditional staples like koshari and kebabs into innovative culinary experiences that tell a story on every plate.