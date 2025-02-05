Cairo’s Historic Mogamma El-Tahrir to Become a Luxury Autograph Collection Hotel

Cairo’s iconic Mogamma El-Tahrir is set to undergo a luxurious transformation, as Cairo House Egypt for Real Estate, Tourism Investment S.A.E., and Marriott International announced on Tuesday an agreement to repurpose the historic building into a world-class luxury hotel under Marriott’s renowned Autograph Collection Hotels brand.

The ambitious project will see the Mogamma El-Tahrir – once a symbol of Egypt’s governmental bureaucracy – reimagined into a 500-room luxury hotel, complete with serviced apartments, multiple dining and entertainment options, and premium amenities. The redevelopment will be led by an international consortium of developers and investors, including Global Ventures Group, Oxford Capital Group, Al Otaiba Investments, and Zoser Capital Partners.

A New Landmark for Downtown Cairo

As part of Egypt’s ongoing efforts to revitalize downtown Cairo, this redevelopment aligns with The Sovereign Fund of Egypt’s (TSFE) broader initiative to attract global investment and reimagine historic sites for modern use. The hotel will be strategically located within walking distance of embassies in Garden City and major financial institutions, making it a prime destination for business and leisure travelers alike.

Among the highlights of the new Autograph Collection Hotel will be a rooftop swimming pool, offering views of the redeveloped Tahrir Square, the Nile Corniche, and the distant Pyramids of Giza. Additionally, the hotel will feature expansive meeting and event spaces, including a grand ballroom and a distinctive outdoor pavilion, catering to both corporate and social events. Guests will also have access to a state-of-the-art fitness center and a luxurious spa.

Randall Langer, Chairperson of Global Ventures Group, emphasized the significance of the project, stating, “We value the Marriott alliance, the strong support of TSFE, and the substantial efforts of the numerous team members bringing this project to life.”

Shady Hassan, Vice President of Development – North Africa at Marriott International, reiterated the company’s commitment to Egypt’s hospitality sector, adding, “We have had a long-standing presence in Egypt and remain committed to expanding our portfolio and supporting the country’s growing tourism sector. Autograph Collection features curated properties that celebrate individuality, and we look forward to collaborating with the Consortium and TSFE to bring the brand’s distinctive vision to Cairo.”

The Autograph Collection’s global portfolio, comprising over 300 unique hotels, is known for its commitment to individuality and character.